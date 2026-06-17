Scandal! fans are saddened by the departures of Tlhogi and Mdala, played by James Sithole and Makoma Mohale

The channel confirmed the character's funeral services on its social media pages on Wednesday, 17 June 2026

Viewers of the soapie took to social media this week to bid farewell to the fan-favourite couple

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'Scandal!' viewers bid farewell to Mdala and Tlhogi. Image: etvscandal

Source: Twitter

Popular actors Makoma Mohale and James Sithole, who play a married couple, Tlhogi and Mdala, on Scandal!, have left the eTV soapie.

Mohale, who previously led the cast of Mzansi Magic's Queen Modjadji, previously trended on social media when her character met her dodgy Uncle Lebone.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald shared on his X account on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, that Mdala and Tlhogi have left the show.

He captioned the post: "Spoiler Alert, Mdala and Tlhogi will die in a car accident, marking the end of their storyline on the show. A few episodes later, a joint funeral will take place as the eThembeni community bids farewell to the couple."

Scandal! fans respond to Mdala and Tlhogi's exits

@mmathapelo_mok said:

"I wanted to see them win."

@RamsAzaniaKing responded:

"I really thought they faked their deaths."

@Penelope_Mph0 commented:

"I know we shouldn't complain, but why do all these soapies end with death? Why can't we have an ending that leaves us wondering?"

@MeloCzo responded:

"Ntate Cohen won’t be happy about this."

@Pamela78244724 said:

"Ah, so Mdalican is not going to save Nathi?"

@Its_Sbosh commented:

"I don’t think they’ll die."

@RELEH_LEGODI wrote:

"Thlogi's first mistake was to give a thug child. There's a reason why she couldn't conceive. #etvScandal."

@Zipho_Zairie replied:

"Am I toxic for wanting Mdala and Thlogi to get away with this? Like, get their kids and leave the country? Like, give us the great escape, #etvScandal."

@JabzinSA wrote:

"So Mdala uShapa a 1 man heist.. And he is also not covering his face. Is this the end of Mdala?"

@anelisiwe_landu said:

"It was bound to happen."

@DarienAmos responded:

"Mdala is at war... but MaDlomo is pushing a new baby, and Mthunzi got it for the new one. #etvScandal."

@Zipho_Zairie said:

"Oh sana, to have friends like Vuvu and Taps, #etvScandal."

@Ntandozi007 reacted:

"Mdala and Thlogi should decide which one of them goes to jail, and one has to look after the kids. This running of theirs won't work. #etvScandal."

@MatshidisoBella replied:

"I'm gonna need Mdala dead. They killed Darlene and her brother? Lezinja."

'Scandal!'s Mdala and Tlhogi leave the show. Images: @chestermayifo and etvscandal

Source: Twitter

Actor Sello Maake KaNcube returns to Scandal! as Daniel Nyathi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, that fan-favourite actor Sello Maake KaNcube is returning to Scandal! to portray his popular character of Daniel Nyathi.

Maake KaNcube previously sparked a debate on social media when he secured a role on SABC1's soapie Skeem Saam and Mzansi Magic's Champions.

Viewers of the show commented on Maake KaNcube's return on social media on Wednesday, 17 June 2026.

Source: Briefly News