The European Union funds the Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters scholarship, covering tuition and offering a monthly living allowance

South Africans are eligible to apply, with the application window opening in October and closing in January each year

Applicants can apply to up to three programmes per year, with studies taking place across multiple European universities

The European Union is offering students from around the world, including South Africa, the chance to study at top European universities through the Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters scholarship. It comes with a monthly allowance of up to €1,400 (roughly R28,700) for the 2027 intake.

The Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters scholarship gives South Africans the chance to study at European universities. Image: Shvets / Pexels

Source: UGC

The scholarship is funded through the EU's Erasmus+ programme and covers a fully funded master's degree. Successful applicants receive full tuition coverage, travel costs, visa assistance, and a monthly living allowance for up to 24 months.

The programme, formerly known as the Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters (EMJM), runs for one to two academic years, with graduates earning between 60 and 120 ECTS credits. Studies are spread across at least three universities in at least three different countries, with students receiving an internationally recognised joint or multiple degree upon completion.

Programmes typically include periods of study, research, traineeship, and thesis preparation. Nearly 50,000 students have participated in the programme since it launched in 2004. There is no central application portal. Students apply directly to whichever programme suits their field of study. A course catalogue is available through the official Erasmus+ website, listing all eligible programmes and their individual requirements.

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The Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters scholarship is available to bachelor's degree holders. Image: Feyza Tugba / Pexels

Source: UGC

How to qualify for the Erasmus Mundus scholarship

To qualify, applicants must hold a bachelor's degree or be in their final year of undergraduate studies at the time of applying. Those who can demonstrate an equivalent level of learning, officially recognised in their country, may also be considered.

The application window for most programmes runs from October to January, with courses set to begin in September 2027. Each applicant may apply to a maximum of three programmes per year. For South Africans looking to study abroad without the financial burden, this scholarship removes most of the cost barriers. The Erasmus Mundus Association also offers additional support resources, including contact details for programme coordinators and stories from past recipients to guide prospective applicants through the process.

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