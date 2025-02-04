“I Got an Offer Today”: Gent Plugs Scholars With Only University Still Open for 2025 Applications
- A Mzansi chap who shares a lot about South African education on his TikTok account plugged scholars
- The gent shared with the internet and high school graduates the one university that still has their 2025 applications open
- Social media users were grateful for the information and helped the post reach 132.7K views
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
The class of 2024 has made South Africans proud with their phenomenal pass rate and numerous academic top achievers.
Since the pass rate was pretty high, most universities could not offer placement to even the qualifying students.
Gent plugs scholars with only one university still open for 2025 applications
Rejection emails are some of the most debilitating messages to receive after applying for a school or job. Mzansi people have shared their stories of not being able to secure placement in universities because of their low grades.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Most scholars who applied for placements were rejected because the major institutions were full due to the number of admissions to bachelor's degree certificate holders. A gent on TikTok came through for the hopeless matric graduates and plugged them with the only South African university still open for 2025 applications.
The University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape is still open for late applications. The chap also noted that scholars could also apply at colleges as a lot of them are still offering placements.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi reacts to news of university open for 2025 applications
Social media users appreciated the information and commented:
@mboma shared:
“I applied Friday and I got an offer today.”
@kgivennnn asked:
“I just applied & uploaded my documents, do they want an application fee and how much is it? I did not receive an email regarding that?”
@Sarbie said:
“I'm having trouble with registration for Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting.”
@MakaZano noticed:
“They said no late application fee.”
@Nellz344 shared the courses still offering placement:
“Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting, Bachelor of Commerce in Business Management Foundation and Bachelor of Commerce in Information System.”
3 More stories by Briefly News
- Mzansi was warmed by a lady's lovely relationship with her gogo after documenting her trip back to university
- A Wits University student flexed her luxurious student accommodation and wowed South Africa with a room tour
- South Africans applauded a young lady who owns a neat student accommodation for a great rental price
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a News reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za