A Mzansi chap who shares a lot about South African education on his TikTok account plugged scholars

The gent shared with the internet and high school graduates the one university that still has their 2025 applications open

Social media users were grateful for the information and helped the post reach 132.7K views

The class of 2024 has made South Africans proud with their phenomenal pass rate and numerous academic top achievers.

One gent plugged scholars with information about an open university. Image: @g_i_c2024

Source: TikTok

Since the pass rate was pretty high, most universities could not offer placement to even the qualifying students.

Gent plugs scholars with only one university still open for 2025 applications

Rejection emails are some of the most debilitating messages to receive after applying for a school or job. Mzansi people have shared their stories of not being able to secure placement in universities because of their low grades.

Most scholars who applied for placements were rejected because the major institutions were full due to the number of admissions to bachelor's degree certificate holders. A gent on TikTok came through for the hopeless matric graduates and plugged them with the only South African university still open for 2025 applications.

The University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape is still open for late applications. The chap also noted that scholars could also apply at colleges as a lot of them are still offering placements.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to news of university open for 2025 applications

Social media users appreciated the information and commented:

A TikTokker plugged Mzansi scholars with a university that's still accepting applications. Image: @g_i_c2024

Source: TikTok

@mboma shared:

“I applied Friday and I got an offer today.”

@kgivennnn asked:

“I just applied & uploaded my documents, do they want an application fee and how much is it? I did not receive an email regarding that?”

@Sarbie said:

“I'm having trouble with registration for Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting.”

@MakaZano noticed:

“They said no late application fee.”

@Nellz344 shared the courses still offering placement:

“Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting, Bachelor of Commerce in Business Management Foundation and Bachelor of Commerce in Information System.”

3 More stories by Briefly News

Mzansi was warmed by a lady's lovely relationship with her gogo after documenting her trip back to university

A Wits University student flexed her luxurious student accommodation and wowed South Africa with a room tour

South Africans applauded a young lady who owns a neat student accommodation for a great rental price

Source: Briefly News