A scholar from Durban shared her lovely return to university in a wholesome series of photos with her grandmother

She was accompanied by her gogo whom she refers to as her world and backbone since her mother died in 2021

South Africans gushed over the duo’s beautiful relationship in a thread of 278 comments

One lady from Durban made everyone’s day after posting her lovely trip back to university after her summer vacation.

Mzansi gushed over one lady's wholesome relationship with her loving granny.

Source: TikTok

The school year has started and Mzansi students have shared a series of videos preparing to go back to school.

Mzansi hun shares wholesome trip back to university with gogo

It is often said that blood is thicker than water and that there’s nothing like a grandmother’s love. One Mzansi lady, Owami Mpungose proved this to be true after sharing how supportive her granny was during her return to university.

The lady from KwaZulu-Natal travelled to the airport with her grandmother in the driver’s seat. She first went to visit her late mother’s grave before boarding her flight from King Shaka International Airport to Johannesburg.

The duo took cute photos right before embarking on their journey with FlySafair. Once they were on the flight, the ladies took some cute selfies to post on social media:

“Right beside me, always.”

After the pair landed at OR Tambo International Airport, they stopped to have brunch at Mugg & Bean. After a great feast, Owami and her granny drove to res to check-in.

The lady spent some time with her grandmother at a hotel, Monte Casino before saying her goodbyes as gogo returned to Durban the next day.

See the TikTok post below:

Mzansi enjoyed a virtual trip with a gogo and her granddaughter.

Source: TikTok

Mzansi warmed by beautiful gogo and granddaughter relationship

South Africans loved the dynamic duo and shared lovely comments:

A granny and granddaughter duo warmed hearts on the internet.

Source: TikTok

@dineorozee4 said:

“May gran live longer to see you graduate.”

@_unuthy gushed:

“Iqanda lika gogo.”

@Kylie|Adv.Mabuza⚖️ commented:

“I hope you give your grandmother the world when you graduate.”

@lukayMampuru wrote:

“You are really rich sisi, there’s no love greater than a grandmother’s love.”

@Milani said:

“This was so beautiful to watch.”

