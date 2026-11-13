Tatjana Smith announced she was switching her international swimming allegiance to the Netherlands, citing the need to thrive rather than survive

Springbok legend Bryan Habana was among several prominent figures who responded to Smith's emotional social media statement

Former Rugby World Cup winner Kobus Wiese also weighed in, criticising how government funds are prioritised over athletes

Tatjana Smith's decision to represent the Netherlands in international swimming competition has drawn a wave of support from some of South Africa's most beloved sporting figures.

Smith, 29, announced the switch in an emotional social media post on Tuesday, 10 November. South Africa's most decorated Olympian, a four-time Olympic medallist, said the move would let her pursue her career in an environment where she could genuinely "thrive" rather than simply "survive."

The announcement came after years of frustration with Swimming South Africa. Smith had previously spoken openly about the dysfunctional relationship between athletes and the governing body, as well as the severe financial pressures facing competitive swimmers in a sport that sits outside South Africa's mainstream.

Habana and Wiese show their support

Former Springbok wing Bryan Habana, one of the most celebrated players in South African rugby history, responded directly to Smith's post with a brief but warm message: "Onwards and upwards," he wrote in the comments section.

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Another World Cup-winning Springbok, Kobus Wiese, took a sharper tone on X. He pointed to a broader problem in South African sport, arguing that athletes continue to be placed "second" behind political interests.

"The budget goes first to pay for 1st class tickets/hotels for ministers and all the 'hangers on', instead of to athletes and their coaches," Wiese commented.

What comes next for Smith

Smith's return to competitive swimming is itself a recent development. After announcing her retirement following the Paris 2024 Olympics, she reversed that decision and competed at the South African Short-Course Championships in Pietermaritzburg in September.

Her first international outing under the Dutch flag is expected to be the short-course world championships in Beijing, China, running from 1 to 6 December 2026. With youth still on her side, Smith's story is far from over.

Source: Briefly News