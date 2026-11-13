Hoërskool Dr. E.G. Jansen shared a farewell message for Grade 8 learner Marilyn Russouw on 13 October 2026

The school extended its deepest condolences to Marilyn's family, friends and all who loved her

Community members flooded the post with heartfelt tributes for the young girl

Boksburg school mourns Marilyn Russouw. Image: Hoërskool Dr. E.G. Jansen

Source: Facebook

Hoërskool Dr. E.G. Jansen has shared a heartfelt farewell message for one of its own. The Boksburg school announced on 13 October 2026 that Grade 8 learner Marilyn Russouw had passed away, leaving staff, classmates and the broader community in mourning.

Hoërskool Dr. E.G. Jansen posted a brief but emotional message on Facebook, extending its deepest condolences to Marilyn's family, friends and everyone who loved her. The post ended with the words "Rus sag, Marilyn" (rest peacefully, Marilyn), a simple farewell that carried the weight of a community's grief.

A community grieves together

News of Marilyn's passing spread quickly, drawing an outpouring of love and sorrow from parents, former pupils and community members across the region. Many struggled to find words to describe the loss of a child so young, with her whole life still ahead of her.

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View the Facebook post below:

Tributes pour in for Marilyn

Those who knew Marilyn or were touched by the news took to the comments on the page to share their condolences:

Esther Pieterse wrote:

"My hart gaan uit aan haar familie. Mag die Vader julle styf vashou en vertroosting gee soos net Hy dit kan doen!!" (My heart goes out to her family. May the Father hold you tightly and give comfort as only He can.)

René Botha Van Niekerk said:

"So 'n mooi, vriendelike dogtertjie wat nog haar hele lewe voor haar gehad het." (Such a beautiful, friendly girl who still had her whole life ahead of her.)

Bianca Stieger Slabber shared:

"Hierdie nuus is baie swaar op my gemoed.... my kind is ook Gr 8." (This news weighs very heavily on me... my child is also in Grade 8.)

The school has asked that those affected keep Marilyn's family close in their thoughts and prayers during this deeply painful time.

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Source: Briefly News