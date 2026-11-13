South Africans born before 1985 to a Dutch mother and a non-Dutch father may qualify for Dutch citizenship through a formal option procedure

The Dutch government has outlined several qualifying situations, including cases involving children and parents who previously obtained citizenship this way

Applicants must visit their nearest Dutch embassy or consulate-general in person to sign an option statement and submit the required documents

South Africans can apply through the Netherlands Option Procedure. Image: peng song and Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans with Dutch heritage may have more options than they realise when it comes to obtaining European citizenship. The Dutch government allows certain individuals born abroad, including those in South Africa, to apply for Dutch nationality through what is called the option procedure, without going through the full naturalisation process.

Who qualifies for the option procedure

The qualifying criteria are tied closely to personal and family circumstances. One of the most notable categories covers people born before 1 January 1985 to a Dutch mother and a non-Dutch father. Under older Dutch nationality laws, citizenship was passed through the father, meaning many people born of Dutch mothers were left without nationality. The option procedure was introduced to correct this.

Other qualifying situations include adults whose mother or father later obtained Dutch citizenship through this same option route for latent Dutch citizens. There is also a category for people whose parentage was acknowledged by a Dutch citizen between 1 April 2003 and 1 March 2009, while they were still minors. Those who previously held Dutch nationality and wish to reclaim it in order to exercise EU citizenship rights may also apply.

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Children under 18 cannot apply on their own. A parent or legal guardian must apply on their behalf, and the child must be physically present at the embassy or consulate to verify their identity. Children aged 16 or 17 must personally confirm at the embassy that they wish to obtain Dutch nationality.

South Africans can apply for Dutch nationality. Image: Daniel Haug

Source: Getty Images

How to apply at the embassy

The process begins with gathering documents that prove Dutch descent, followed by booking an appointment at the Dutch embassy or consulate-general in South Africa. Applicants must attend in person to sign the option statement, after which the embassy countersigns it. Payment of the consular fee is made at the time of submission.

Once the application receives a positive outcome, the applicant attends a naturalisation ceremony, after which they are formally recognised as a Dutch citizen.

Processing times are typically 13 weeks, though the Dutch government has noted that applications are currently taking longer than usual. The processing period can be extended by an additional 13 weeks if necessary. For those who live in a country without a Dutch embassy or consulate-general, an appointment can be made at a regional diplomatic mission.

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Source: Briefly News