A TikTok video of an armoured military vehicle parked along the Durban beachfront on 13 November caught thousands of South Africans' attention

The clip, posted by @faridandlovu, carried a sarcastic caption mocking the visible military presence in what is usually a busy tourist area

South Africans in the comments were divided, with many welcoming the soldiers as a sign of a safer festive season ahead

People thanked Jacinta Ngobese Zuma for soldiers at the Durban beachfront. Image: @jacintangobese / @faridandlovu

Source: UGC

A video of armoured military vehicles stationed along the Durban beachfront on 13 November sent South Africans into a frenzy online. TikToker @faridandlovu posted the clip showing Casspir-style armoured personnel carriers parked on the promenade, with soldiers positioned on top of and around the vehicles on a sunny day.

The on-screen caption read:

"What a beautiful way of advertising Durban this festive, proudly brought to us by Jacinta."

Despite the sarcastic framing, many viewers took the deployment as a welcome sign heading into the festive season, with hundreds flooding the comments section. The video by @faridandlovu quickly divided opinion. Some commenters credited politician Jacinta Ngobese Zuma with the soldiers' presence, while others pushed back, arguing the deployment had nothing to do with her and was instead linked to the Local Government Elections process. Watch the TikTok video that got South Africans talking:

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Mzansi applauds soldiers at Durban beach

South Africans in the comments were not short of opinions:

@JacintaMaNgobeseZuma wrote:

"Eish the comments 🤣🤣 I Love my people so so so much 😂❤️ Until we win ‼️👌🏽🕯️"

@Monde_nono said:

"Less pharas thank you Jacinta ❤️❤️"

@mondlimzulwini913 shared:

"Booking my festive holiday to Durban right now. Thank you March and March."

@Sparkle🤍✨🎀 added:

"It's been years since I last went to Durban. Definitely going there now 🥳 Thank you Jacinta."

@Southy Sherrif said:

"March and March is fighting a good fight here. Ama 'festive' [the festive season] siyobuya siwabone [we will see it again]."

@Lumka had a different view:

"I've cancelled my holiday, Farida; this is not 1976. Durban should be a place of peace as it has been for years; pity we have ill-informed people messing Durban up. With the Court order, though, things will get better."

Other Briefly News stories about SANDF pride

A raw, selfie-style TikTok video posted by @sipho.sandleni on 24 October 2026 gave viewers a front-row seat inside a packed SANDF military transport hold as troops in full combat gear lined up to leap from the open rear door.

Oudtshoorn resident Jean-Pierre Whittingstall captured a stirring Facebook video of SANDF Infantry School members chanting and singing in unison during a morning training jog through the Western Cape town on 26 May 2026.

A South African soldier went viral on TikTok after knocking out 50 consecutive one-handed push-ups, 25 on each arm, as onlookers counted in amazement, confidently declaring "It's not AI" upon finishing.

Source: Briefly News