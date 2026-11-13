Popular TV show Skemergrond is the latest telenovela to be cancelled by DSTV

kykNet confirmed the news in a statement on Wednesday, 11 November 2026

Fans of the show commented on the ending of the Afrikaans TV show this week

kykNet's Afrikaans Telenovela 'Skemergrond' Gets Cancelled After 3 Seasons. Image: PenguinFilms

Source: Facebook

Fan-favourite Afrikaans TV show Skemergrond is ending after three seasons on kykNet.

Skemergrond is the latest DSTV show to be cancelled after Mzansi Wethu's popular novela Homecoming.

South Africans were also recently surprised when eTV announced the cancellation of Isitha: The Enemy, which also ends in 2027.

TVSA reported on Thursday, 12 November 2026, that the show will end on 24 June 2027 after Season 3 ends. In a statement, kykNET thanked Penguin Films, the cast and every member of the production team who, since 2024, have brought the beautiful world of Gemoedsdrif and its people into homes across the country. The channel also thanked loyal viewers for their years of support of Skemergrond.

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kykNET's spokesperson, Herschelle Benjamin, also confirmed the news to Kuier and said:

“Everlasting’s gates may close, but the stories, characters and flowers will live on for a long time,” he said.

Viewers of the show complained about the show ending on Penguin Films' Facebook Page on Wednesday, 11 November 2026.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald previously revealed on his X account that the show was nominated for an NFTA.

Soapie fans bid farewell to the show

Sly Jansen replied:

"Everywhere the woman comes, the soap ends."

Dalene Lewis responded:

"I don't trust this woman: Desmond Galant's baby mama of Arendsvlei."

@whiteryan30 wrote:

"Saw this coming yonks ago. They kept pushing a certain character down viewers' throats despite numerous complaints to get rid of her. Viewers were only ever gonna take it SO far before they switched off."

Nadia Abrahams replied:

"I read that Skemergrond coming to an end, and hopefully by then everything in Gemoedsdrift will be at peace."

Mervin Damonse said:

"Penguin Films, why do you cancel all our watching enjoyment? One of these days, there is nothing to watch on KYKNET."

kykNet's Afrikaans Telenovela 'Skemergrond' Gets Cancelled After 3 Seasons. Image: TVwithThinus

Source: Twitter

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Du Bois revealed why she is entering politics and indicated that she would step away from her real estate career if elected.

The former 7de Laan actress isn't the only entertainer in the running for a municipal seat in the upcoming local government elections.

Source: Briefly News