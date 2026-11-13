South African musician The Kiffness praised Donovan Marx after the farm attack survivor walked out of hospital just 16 days after the brutal ordeal

DA MP Ian Cameron also welcomed Marx's recovery, acknowledging the medical and emergency teams who helped save his life

Four men accused of the 28 October attack near Ventersdorp are expected in court for their formal bail application, which the State intends to oppose

The Kiffness praised Donovan Marx after the musician was discharged from hospital, celebrating his strength during a difficult period. Image: The Kiffness

Source: Facebook

Farm attack survivor Donovan Marx's remarkable hospital discharge has drawn warm responses from South African musician The Kiffness and DA MP Ian Cameron, with both men publicly celebrating the North West farmer's extraordinary recovery.

Marx walked out of Mediclinic Potchefstroom on Thursday, 12 November, only 16 days after suffering gunshot and stab wounds in a brutal attack near Ventersdorp on 28 October. His wife, Louise, had previously called his survival "nothing less than a miracle and a testimony of God's grace."

The Kiffness speaks out on farm attacks

Video footage of Marx's discharge, which shows him singing praises to God alongside hospital staff and church members, was shared on X by The Kiffness, whose real name is David Scott. Alongside an English translation of the Afrikaans worship song in the clip, he wrote:

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"The spirit of the Afrikaner is unbreakable. Targeted farm attacks remain a huge issue in South Africa, but our President @CyrilRamaphosa denies that they are happening."

Ramaphosa has previously condemned violent crime against farmers and farmworkers but has rejected claims of a white genocide in South Africa. Authorities have not publicly established a racial motive for the attack on Marx.

Briefly News reached out to The Kiffness for comment prior to publication but had not received a response at the time of writing.

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Accused head back to court

Four men accused in connection with the attack are set to appear in the Ventersdorp Magistrate's Court on Friday, 13 November, for their formal bail application. The court has already heard that one of the accused previously lived on Marx's farm. The State intends to oppose bail in the matter.

Four men were arrested for a farm attack

The four men accused in the Donovan Marx farm attack withdrew their bail applications in the Ventersdorp Magistrates' Court on 13 November 2026.

One of the accused is a former employee who reportedly worked on Marx's farm for five years before the brutal October attack.

Source: Briefly News