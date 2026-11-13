A Cape fur seal attacked a bodyboarder named Charmaine at Strand Beach in the Western Cape on 12 November 2026

The seal, believed to have been suffering from rabies, also attempted to approach other swimmers and a family on the beach

The City of Cape Town's Coastal Management department arrived on the scene after the attack

The seal bit the bodyboarder. Image: Lisa Starr/Facebook and Nuture/Getty Images

Source: UGC

A woman is recovering after a Cape fur seal bit her during an early-morning session at Strand Beach in the Western Cape on Thursday, 12 November 2026.

The victim, identified as Charmaine, is a member of a local bodyboarding group. She was in the water when an adult seal attacked her, biting her on the back of her legs. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment shortly after the incident.

Aggressive behaviour alarmed beachgoers

Eyewitness Jako de Wet said the seal turned its attention to him and his family after the attack, though he managed to drive it away. The animal then approached other swimmers in the water before eventually making its way onto the shore. No other injuries were reported.

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Lisa Starr, founder of the Helderberg Ocean Awareness Movement, posted a Facebook update about the incident. She confirmed that Charmaine had already received a preventative rabies injection and would need four additional doses over the following two weeks.

Starr also shared her observations of the seal's condition, noting that it displayed signs consistent with rabies. She wrote:

"His body was rippling from the back to the front like he wanted to regurgitate. Then, he sat up and was honking and grunting; I felt he was in pain."

The City of Cape Town's Coastal Management department responded to the scene and, after assessing the animal's condition, made the decision to euthanise it.

Rabid Cape fur seals are typically identified by unusually aggressive behaviour, which can include biting objects, charging at people or dogs, or attempting to climb onto watercraft.

View the Facebook video below:

Mzansi reacts to the Strand Beach seal attack

South Africans had plenty to say about the incident in the comments:

@Zamokuhle Mkhize said:

"Sounds like the origin story of a great superhero movie"

@Gail Lee asked:

"Why was she so close to the 🦭?"

@Kwezi Keka wrote:

"Strange coz seals are very friendly"

@Bhuti Mandilakhe Kweta commented:

"Is that the actual seal 🦭 in the picture? If so, I wouldn't mess with it! You can see mos this one don't take nonsense"

@Letho Nzimande asked:

"Is the seal ok?"

@Mel Castanho observed:

"The seal looks very proud"

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Source: Briefly News