CCTV footage captured two individuals stealing from a property using a horse-drawn cart on 12 November 2026

The confident thieves quickly carted off after securing loot to be sold as scrap for a fraction of its value

South Africans online could not believe what they were watching, with many questioning how easily the gate was removed

Two individuals brazenly stripped a metal gate from a gated property in broad daylight on 12 November 2026. What made the footage truly jaw-dropping was their chosen getaway vehicle: a horse-drawn cart.

Men rob a house on a horse and cart. Image: Newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

The CCTV footage, filmed from an elevated outdoor security camera, captured the pair calmly removing an entire gate panel from the property entrance and loading it onto their cart before making off down the street. The on-screen caption confirmed the date and described what viewers were seeing:

"Theft of a gate transported by horse and cart."

For the property owner, the loss was more than just an inconvenience, as an iron gate can be costly. The footage also raised serious questions about how easily the gate came off. Many viewers pointed the finger at the installer, arguing that a properly fitted gate should not be removable with so little effort in such a short time. The clip was shared on TikTok by @newsnexussa and quickly went viral, drawing thousands of comments from South Africans stunned by the sheer audacity of it all. Watch the video below:

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Mzansi reacts to CCTV clip

South Africans flooded the comments with disbelief, humour and frustration:

@Dickson said:

"Sad part is they're going to sell it as scrap for about R250 to R300 rands. The owner bought it for R9 000 to R11 000. Very painful"

@Gupta_Reubens🇿🇦 joked:

"Stealing a gate with a Ford Mustang is wild 😭🤣"

@Sinenhlanhla Masinga suggested:

"I think he's the one who installed the gate because there's no way it could be this easy to remove it 😂"

@ArtBuda🎨🎭 quipped:

"They didn't steal it. They took it"

@miezaamwilliams shared:

"Just imagine coming home no gate yoh"

@Leon Dingwall said:

"I blame the installer."

@Sifiso Mbuyisa noted:

"Cameras are just there to show you how it went down, nothing to do with prevention or solving."

Other Briefly News stories on brazen Gauteng thefts and robberies

A TikTok video posted by @newsnexussa showed the aftermath of a brazen theft at the Pretoria Showgrounds in Tshwane on 28 October 2026, where two men ripped a heavy metal gate from its fittings in broad daylight before fleeing just as passing motorists turned back to intervene.

A morning jogger near Ruimte Road in Raslouw, Centurion, was ambushed on 8 November 2026 by three armed men who forced him into nearby bushes and robbed him of his cellphones, watch, running shoes, and a R2,000 electronic transfer.

Fleet management company DigitFMS released dashcam footage from Kaalfontein, Tembisa, capturing two men climbing into the unsecured rear cargo compartment of a moving truck to steal meat in transit—a heist only discovered later when control room operators reviewed requested client footage.

Source: Briefly News