France and South Africa meet at the Stade de France on Friday in a Nations Championship clash with major title implications for both sides

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus named only one change to his starting XV, with Antoine Dupont shifted to flyhalf for France

South Africa have won 9 of their last 10 Tests against France, including a dramatic 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final at the same venue

France and South Africa square off at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Friday, 13 November 2026, in a Nations Championship fixture that carries significant weight for both sides in the race for a place in the final.

Kick-off is set for 9:10 p.m. local time (CET), which translates to 10:10 p.m. CAT for South African viewers. The match will be broadcast on SuperSport's DStv channels 201 and 211.

Nations Championship Title Race on the Line

Both teams lead their respective divisions, though neither has built a comfortable cushion. France sit two points ahead of England and Ireland in the northern hemisphere standings, while the Springboks top the southern hemisphere table ahead of the All Blacks on points difference alone.

With only two regular-season matches remaining for each side, Friday's result could effectively determine who advances to the final at Twickenham on 29 November. The Springboks close out their campaign against Ireland on 21 November, while France host Argentina on the same date.

France's solitary defeat in this edition of the tournament came away to New Zealand, a 34-32 loss played without several key personnel. A home win over South Africa would significantly bolster their position in the standings.

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Team News: Dupont Moves to Flyhalf

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus made just one change to his starting line-up after the 66-7 demolition of Italy, handing Wilco Louw a place in the front row. Cobus Reinach replaces Grant Williams on the replacements bench as the only other adjustment to the matchday 23.

Erasmus continues to hold back Eben Etzebeth, who joined the touring squad as cover after Yaqeen Ahmed's injury. Etzebeth was originally left out due to injury, but Salmaan Moerat's late withdrawal from the Italy match with back spasms may have factored into the decision to bring him along.

France coach Fabien Galthie opted for a bold selection, shifting Antoine Dupont from scrumhalf to flyhalf to cover for the injured Romain Ntamack. Maxime Lucu starts at nine, bringing considerable credentials of his own as the Nations Championship's leading points scorer so far, with 47 to his name.

South Africa's recent head-to-head record against France is formidable. The Springboks have won nine of their past ten Tests against Les Bleus, including a narrow 29-28 quarter-final victory at this same Stade de France venue during the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Source: Briefly News