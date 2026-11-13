John Legend expanded his South African tour dates following overwhelming demand from fans in Pretoria and Cape Town

The additional shows brought the total number of South African performances on The Muse Tour to five

Fans attending the shows can expect hits spanning Legend's career alongside music from his latest album, Muse

John Legend expanded his South African tour schedule by adding two more performances to The Muse Tour in February 2027. Image: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

John Legend is coming back for more. The American singer has announced two additional South African tour dates after organisers reported extraordinary demand for his already-scheduled shows on The Muse Tour.

The new performances are set for 21 February 2027 at SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria, and 26 February 2027 at Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town. Both cities now have back-to-back nights with the Grammy-winning star, giving fans who missed out on tickets a second shot at seeing him live.

John Legend's full SA tour schedule

With the two additions, South Africa will host five performances in total. The complete lineup runs as follows: 20 February at SunBet Arena in Pretoria, 21 February at the same venue (the newly added night), 23 February at Durban ICC, 25 February at Grand Arena in Cape Town, and 26 February also at Grand Arena (the second new date).

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The expanded schedule means fans in both Pretoria and Cape Town will have the rare convenience of attending a concert without crossing provincial borders.

See post here:

What to expect from the ‘Muse tour’

Audiences can look forward to a setlist that spans Legend's entire career. Well-loved tracks such as All of Me, Ordinary People and Tonight (Best You Ever Had) are expected to feature, alongside material from his latest studio album, Muse, which arrived in October 2026.

Muse is a particularly notable release because it was co-written and produced by Pharrell Williams, reuniting the two collaborators for the first time in over two decades.

Legend brings serious credentials to every stage he steps onto. The musician is a 13-time Grammy Award winner and an EGOT recipient, meaning he has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award, a distinction held by very few artists in the world. His catalogue and achievements have cemented his place among the most respected figures in contemporary music.

Tickets for the South African leg of The Muse Tour are on sale. Fans are urged to purchase through authorised platforms and steer clear of unofficial resale sites.

John Legend confirmed a tour in SA

BIG Concerts confirmed that John Legend will perform at three South African venues in February 2027.

The 13-time GRAMMY Award winner will hit Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town as part of The Muse Tour.

Source: Briefly News