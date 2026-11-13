MaKhumalo posted a heartfelt message for her daughter Mpilo on Instagram after the teen appeared to be sidelined during Izingane Zes'thembu

Mpilo's treatment on the show drew concern from fans and celebrities who felt she was being treated as an outcast

South African celebrities flooded the post with emotional messages of support for both MaKhumalo and her daughter

Ayanda Thabethe called out Musa Mseleku after MaKhumalo showed love to Mpilo. Image: thobilek, u._enhle

Source: Instagram

MaKhumalo's sweet tribute to her daughter Mpilo has stopped Mzansi in its tracks, with celebrities weighing in after a painful scene on Izingane Zes'thembu appeared to show the teenager being left out in the cold.

Thobile Khumalo, the third wife of polygamist Musa Mseleku, took to Instagram on Thursday, 12 November 2026, to send love to her daughter Mpilo amid what fans are calling unfair treatment on Izingane Zes'thembu Season 4. In her caption, she wrote in isiZulu:

"Akawi ophansi / Ophansi akawi / Love and light to you my baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @u._enhle" — a phrase that roughly translates to a declaration that those at the bottom are not down forever.

See MaKhumalo's original post below:

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The post comes after viewers spotted a deeply uncomfortable contrast playing out on screen: one of Musa's daughters being celebrated while Mpilo appeared to be picking up the pieces on the sidelines. For many watching, the optics were damaging and difficult to ignore.

Celebs and fans rally behind MaKhumalo and Mpilo

Actress Ayanda Thabethe was among the first to respond, writing:

"Honestly, so hard to watch a father being so unfair to his daughter. But Mpilo is carrying it all with grace. These wounds will propel her to be the best version of herself. Well done on being such a supportive mom."

Fan account @bukekageju also felt the sting of the contrast:

"I wonder whose idea it was to play these scenes at the same time?????? 1 daughter being celebrated, while 1 is picking up the pieces?????? It's so emotional and heartbreaking to watch 😭💔😭💔😭💔"

The outpouring of support did not stop there. @nalediboltina wrote:

"Thobile…you are an amazing woman, and I hope and pray that someday you will end up with a man who will love you and only you the way you deserve to be loved. Mpilo, when that day happens, please don't leave your mother's side."

@asavela__m echoed MaKhumalo's own words back to her:

"Akawi ngempela ophantsi / Love and light kunina nobabili ❤️❤️"

@zee_mantle urged both mother and daughter to invest in themselves:

"This makes me cry 😭 Oh you guys 🫂❤️. It's time for you guys to live for yourselves now. Kunini nikhala, it's time to go on trips/vacations, pour into yourselves so vigorously."

@pride_gugu raised a pointed question:

"So no graduation party or Mbuzi for her? 😔 You guys are gonna do great things together, blessed regardless!!"

@dawnthandeka_king kept it simple and warm:

"❤️❤️❤️Congratulations, Mommy, you did good ❤️❤️❤️And to our baby girl, Well done ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@callherthato added:

"Nibahle ❤️ love you guys dowwwwn ❤️"

Ayanda Thabethe called out Musa Mseleku after MaKhumalo showed Mpilo love. Image: ayandathabethe_, musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Fans discuss Mpilo Mseleku's love life

Briefly News previously reported that an X user sparked conversation after posting about Izingane Zes'thembu star Mpilo Mseleku and her love life.

Fans pointed out that Mpilo has never been publicly seen with a boyfriend, fuelling speculation.

Source: Briefly News