iShowSpeed loses tennis match to Serena Williams despite 6-0 head start
- Serena Williams agreed to give popular streamer iShowSpeed a 6-0 head start in a viral exhibition tennis match
- iShowSpeed needed just two more points to beat the 23-time Grand Slam champion but watched his lead disappear fast
- Williams had a hilarious response after sealing the win, leaving onlookers in stitches
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Tennis legend Serena Williams turned a seemingly impossible deficit into a masterclass in calm dominance, dismantling popular streamer iShowSpeed in a viral exhibition match that has had the internet in an uproar.
Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion and mother of two, agreed to the light-hearted contest under extraordinary conditions - spotting iShowSpeed a 6-0 lead in a match played to eight points. All the high-energy content creator needed was two more rallies to pull off one of sport's most unlikely upsets.
He noted that if he could return just one ball from Serena, that would be a "W (win) in his eyes."
Williams switches on her competitive mode
What followed was a sharp reminder of why Williams ruled women's tennis for more than two decades. With zero points on the board and the pressure fully on her, she reeled off eight consecutive points without conceding a single one, closing out an 8-6 victory that was as ruthless as it was effortless.
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The gap between the two was written all over the court. Williams glided through each rally with relaxed precision, barely breaking a sweat, while iShowSpeed grew visibly agitated as his enormous cushion dissolved point by point. At one stage, Williams even cheekily highlighted just how wound up her opponent was getting.
"More bored" than worried
Once the final point was sealed, Williams summoned a defeated iShowSpeed to the net for a handshake before delivering a verdict that left everyone around her howling with laughter.
"I gave Speed the six points to start out with, and I have to be honest with you, I was definitely not even a tad bit worried. In fact, I was more bored, but he's so cute!" she said.
iShowSpeed is no stranger to wild athletic showdowns with world-class sports stars, but his run-in with Williams proved that six points of generosity are nowhere near enough when you are up against one of the greatest athletes of all time.
Watch the pair's match below.
iShowSpeed collaborates with the Obamas
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into iShowSpeed's documentary about preserving rare footage from Ghana's independence era.
It follows a veteran cinematographer and was exclusively produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's production company.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Maepa (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za