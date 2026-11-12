Serena Williams agreed to give popular streamer iShowSpeed a 6-0 head start in a viral exhibition tennis match

iShowSpeed needed just two more points to beat the 23-time Grand Slam champion but watched his lead disappear fast

Williams had a hilarious response after sealing the win, leaving onlookers in stitches

Serena Williams humbled iShowSpeed on the tennis court. Images: Visionhaus/Getty Images, Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for OBB Media - FANATICS STUDIOS

Source: Getty Images

Tennis legend Serena Williams turned a seemingly impossible deficit into a masterclass in calm dominance, dismantling popular streamer iShowSpeed in a viral exhibition match that has had the internet in an uproar.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion and mother of two, agreed to the light-hearted contest under extraordinary conditions - spotting iShowSpeed a 6-0 lead in a match played to eight points. All the high-energy content creator needed was two more rallies to pull off one of sport's most unlikely upsets.

He noted that if he could return just one ball from Serena, that would be a "W (win) in his eyes."

Williams switches on her competitive mode

What followed was a sharp reminder of why Williams ruled women's tennis for more than two decades. With zero points on the board and the pressure fully on her, she reeled off eight consecutive points without conceding a single one, closing out an 8-6 victory that was as ruthless as it was effortless.

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The gap between the two was written all over the court. Williams glided through each rally with relaxed precision, barely breaking a sweat, while iShowSpeed grew visibly agitated as his enormous cushion dissolved point by point. At one stage, Williams even cheekily highlighted just how wound up her opponent was getting.

iShowSpeed lost a tennis match to Serena Williams despite having a 6-0 head start. Images: Julian Finney/Getty Images, Craig Ambrosio/WWE via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"More bored" than worried

Once the final point was sealed, Williams summoned a defeated iShowSpeed to the net for a handshake before delivering a verdict that left everyone around her howling with laughter.

"I gave Speed the six points to start out with, and I have to be honest with you, I was definitely not even a tad bit worried. In fact, I was more bored, but he's so cute!" she said.

iShowSpeed is no stranger to wild athletic showdowns with world-class sports stars, but his run-in with Williams proved that six points of generosity are nowhere near enough when you are up against one of the greatest athletes of all time.

Watch the pair's match below.

iShowSpeed collaborates with the Obamas

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into iShowSpeed's documentary about preserving rare footage from Ghana's independence era.

It follows a veteran cinematographer and was exclusively produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's production company.

Source: Briefly News