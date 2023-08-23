Serena Williams has welcomed her second daughter into the world, sweet baby Adira

Williams shared the news on Instagram, revealing the new addition's full name

Fans, friends and family are overjoyed to see the precious bundle arrive safely and are swooning over her

Serena Williams has welcomed her second child into the world, a moment of joy following the challenging birth of her first child that had jeopardised her life.

Her spouse, Alexis Ohanian, expressed their happiness and well-being, highlighting the ordeal of her previous childbirth.

Sweet family photo welcomes baby Adira

In an Instagram post, Williams shared a heartening photo capturing the moment of togetherness.

The cute picture featured Williams, hubby and their two daughters. Hubby praised his 41-year-old wife for gifting him with another remarkable treasure and playfully referred to her as the "GMOAT," a unique tribute combining her athletic prowess with her new role as a mother of two.

The newest addition to their family has been named Adira River Ohanian, as disclosed by Alexis.

Fans, friends and family welcome baby Adira River Ohanian

Seeing the healthy bub left many people overcome with emotion. The comment section was filled with heartwarming messages.

Read some below:

iga. swiatek:

“Congratulations Queen Welcome baby girl!”

laurie.e.williams:

“The way he looks at her beautiful family!”

Naomi:

“Congratulations @serenawilliams sending love to you and your beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

darlene.morant:

“Welcome Adira! The smile on your mom’s face says this delivery was different than your sisters. God bless you all ❤️”

Alessandraambrosio:

“Congratulation beautiful mama and family!!! Welcome to the world Princess Adira ”

Serina's terrifying triumph over first pregnancy and birth

In 2017, Williams, an iconic figure in the world of tennis, secured the Australian Open title even while pregnant with their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Yet, her journey took a perilous turn as she grappled with a blood clot in her lung soon after giving birth through an emergency C-section, leading to life-threatening complications.

Following the pulmonary embolism, Williams faced six weeks of immobilisation. Despite the challenges, she made a triumphant comeback to the sport a mere five months later, teaming up with her sister Venus for doubles matches in the Fed Cup.

Having retired from professional tennis the previous year, Williams has become a role model for her generation. Reflecting on her transition, she expressed her readiness to embrace motherhood and explore a fresh dimension of her identity after bidding farewell to her tennis career.

