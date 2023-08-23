Boity Thulo has honoured her baby sister Lerato's birthday with a sweet note

She shared adorable pictures from their childhood and how their bond grew to this day

Her followers flooded her post wishing the sibling many happy returns

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Boity Thulo celebrated her little sister Lerato's birthday with sweet childhood pictures. Images: @kpaparazzi_, @boity

Source: Instagram

Award-winning TV personality Boity Thulo has shown off her and her sister's special bond in a sweet birthday note.

Boity Thulo wishes Lerato a happy birthday

The Ba Kae rapper took to her social media platforms to give Lerato her best wishes. She said on her Instagram timeline:

"Happy birthday my darling lil sis! Been walking this road with you for many many maaaany years! I’m happy to see the beautiful, strong, amazing woman you have grown into.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"May all your prayers be answered in perfect time and may God’s grace and Love always feel like a deep, refreshing breath in you life every day. I love you."

Check out their pictures in this post:

Boity's followers wish Lerato a happy birthday

Her post was flooded by many who wished the gorgeous girl another fabulous trip around the sun:

@antonjeftha said:

"Happy birthday @lee.lebeko !! God bless you honey, have the most special day. Upward."

@prxfnd joked:

"Happy Birthday to the queen of symptoms @lee.lebeko. Re fokola lwena today."

@i.mafereka celebrated:

"At least I'm not the only one who is taller than their older sibling. Happy birthday nunus.

@philwhite2440 complimented them:

"You have really come a long way together! It's such a beautiful and touching thing to see toddlers maintain their friendship into the real world. Happy birthday to her."

@zona_davani praised:

"Didn’t know my fave has a little sister, those throwback pics are so precious. Happy birthday."

@mlungisintlebi said:

"Happy birthday to your little sis, wishing her many more."

SK Khoza wishes Abdul Khoza a happy birthday

In a related Briefly News report, former The Queen star SK Khoza celebrated his kid brother's birthday with a sweet Instagram note.

He reminded the former The Wife actor Abdul Khoza about his love and admiration for him. In response, Abdul shared with Briefly News his fondest childhood memories with his big bro.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News