The Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo and her billionaire husband Vivian Reddy went all out for their daughter Kalina's birthday

The proud mom shared stunning pictures and videos from the all-white-themed birthday celebration on her Instagram page

Sorisha also posted a heartwarming caption talking about how the birth of her beautiful daughter changed her life forever

Sorisha Naidoo has shared a glimpse of how she celebrated her daughter Kalina's 13th birthday. The reality television star and her husband ensured their baby's special day was memorable.

Sorisha Naidoo shares pics from daughter's birthday

Sorisha Naidoo and Vivian Reddy went all out for their daughter Kalina's 13th birthday. The Real Housewives of Durban star shared stunning snaps from the fancy all-white-themed birthday party.

Taking to her Instagram page, Sorisha also poured her heart out in a sweet tribute to her daughter. The reality TV star and businesswoman said her life changed forever when Kalina was born. The caption read:

"Happiest of birthdays to our Kalina, thank you for showing me you can have it all. You work hard and you play hard, your drive to be the best always amazes me. From academics to drama, to sport, to your amazing friend circle, your dad and I are so very proud of you.

SA reacts to Sorisha's post

@jacintangobese said:

"Happy Birthday to your sweet Princess Kalina is such a sweetheart, I hope she will have an amazing day! ❤️"

@shureshnierider wrote:

"Happy 13th Kalina!!An Official Teenager !! Congratulations on your milestone and here’s to many more blessed days!"

@valayadam commented:

"All I'm seeing is Ms South Africa in the making. She is sooooo gorgeous. Turn Salt."

@slee_thebosslady added:

"Happy birthday my beautiful niece K"

@dotty_nadzo wrote:

"Your kids are now taller than you like when did that happen?? Where did the time go ‍ Happiest birthday sweet girl "

