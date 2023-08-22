Actress and reality TV star Ntombi Mzolo celebrated her late daughter Linile Vunani Mzolo's birthday

Ntombi penned an emotional message on Instagram and stated that her daughter inspires her every day

Netizens were touched by the actress's message and wished her late daughter a happy heavenly birthday

Actress Ntombi Mzolo wrote a touching message to her late daughter Linile Mzolo on her birthday; she stated how much of an inspiration she is. Image: @ntombee_1

Losing a child at a tender age is one of the most painful and unforgettable memories a parent carries. It's a pain one will forever carry in their heart. Actress Ntombi Mzolo's daughter Linile Vunanu Mzolo was three when she died in a car accident.

Ntombi Mzolo pours her heart out

The reality TV star wrote a touching and heartfelt message to her late daughter Linile on her birthday. In the letter, Ntombi mentions how much her daughter inspires daily.

She wrote:

"This day 5 yrs ago was the happiest day of my life. God blessed us with the sweetest, cutest and most loving Angel of them all. We miss and love you so much, Linile Vunani Mzolo. Thank you for living your best life, my baby.

"You inspire me every day to give life my best shot. Please help me wish our Angel a Happy Heavenly Birthday."

See the reel here:

Netizens shower Ntombi's post with love.

Celebrities and her fans wished her late daughter a happy birthday and wrote heartwarming messages:

@Nhlanhla Mafu shared her love:

"Sending my love, happy birthday to your angel and thank you so much for yesterday."

@sphegumbi felt emotional:

"You will be reunited one day for all eternity. That is our belief as the family of Jesus Christ! You are covered, and you are blessed to have a loving and supportive family!"

@leratothembo wrote:

"Happy birthday to your sweet angel. May she continue to watch over you and your family and rest in heavenly peace. "

@ntuthu_mbalo felt emotional:

"Strength to you and your family, mama ❤️ She is an angel up above "

Ntombi gushes over her talented daughter

Briefly News previously reported that Ntombi's daughter, Nomvelo Mzolo, was crowned first princess at the Miss Teen Regional Gauteng contest.

The actress wrote a sweet letter to her daughter to celebrate Nomvelo's milestone.

