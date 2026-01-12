Popular livestreaming content creator IShowSpeed went to Zambia and visited Devil's Pool

The natural infinity pool is located on the edge of Victoria Falls, a well-known tourist attraction

Internet users took to the comment section in awe, while some feared for the young man's safety

IShowspeed pulled off a daring stunt in Zambia. Image: Megan Briggs

During his 'Speed Does Africa' tour, award-winning American streamer IShowSpeed visited Zambia, where he visited the iconic Devil's Pool. Many people on the internet applaud his bravery.

On 9 January 2026, Speed livestreamed his time in Zambia and showed a snippet of himself daringly swimming in the natural infinity pool located on the edge of Victoria Falls. Devil's Pool is on the Zambian side of the border, while Victoria Falls separates Zambia from Zimbabwe.

In the clip posted on Facebook, Speed, real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr, said:

"I'm about to swim to the edge. We might fall off. I don't think I'm ever doing this again."

Watch the Facebook reel posted on Speed's account below:

Internet talks about IShowSpeed's visit to Devil's Pool

Thousands of social media users gathered in the comment section to discuss Speed's visit to Devil's Pool.

IShowSpeed's trip to Devil's Pool excited and concerned fans. Images: IShowSpeed

Paxina Mumba said to the online personality:

"Welcome to Zambia. You said it yourself, it's like America. The most underrated country in Africa. Like you, those who visit always have a great story to tell."

Happy Kamanga wrote in the comment section:

"Bro acting like he's got nine lives."

Nao Mwanza told people online:

"I was scared on his behalf."

A concerned Tumy Modise stated:

"I was hoping they wouldn't take him there. Things can happen really fast there. Posting means everyone made it out safely."

