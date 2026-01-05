Award-winning American streamer IShowSpeed shared that he had visited a sangoma while touring Eswatini

The energetic online personality, known for his over-the-top reactions, asked the spiritual healer about his future, leaving him curious about the answer he received

Speed is in the African country as part of his livestream series 'Speed Does Africa,' having already visited South Africa

IShowSpeed got a glimpse into his future after visiting a sangoma. Image: IShowSpeed

IShowSpeed (Speed for short), one of the United States' most popular online streamers, visited Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) on 4 January 2026 as part of his 'Speed Does Africa' livestream tour. While in the neighbouring country, he visited a sangoma, who provided insight about his future.

Born Darren Jason Watkins Jr, Speed entered a village and was shown a hut, which his tour guide stated was the village's hospital. Inside sat a 'doctor,' as referred to by the guide, which many would call a traditional or spiritual healer.

The 20-year-old, award-winning online personality asked the man in the hut what his future looked like in 10 years. The sangoma threw his bones and shells onto a mat, prompting Speed to ask:

"What does that mean? Chat, what does that mean?"

He heard that it would be bright, that he would gain more millions of followers, and continue to travel the world. He also misheard the sangoma, who he thought said he would become a 'big celebrate,' possibly meaning a big celebrity.

IShowSpeed toured a village in Eswatini. Image: IShowSpeed

Take a look at a snippet of Speed's interaction with the sangoma in the TikTok video on Cash Carti's account below:

