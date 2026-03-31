A viral post claiming Nigeria helped Nelson Mandela during the liberation struggle has sparked heated debate online

Many South Africans questioned the accuracy of the claims, while others said it highlights African unity

The post comes amid rising tensions between South Africans and Nigerians following the recent KuGompo protest

A Nigerian post claiming Nelson Mandela's ties with Nigeria has enraged South Africans. Image: @NigeriaStories/X

Source: Twitter

South Africans have reacted strongly to a viral post that mentions Nigeria’s role in South Africa’s liberation struggle, amid ongoing tensions between the two nations.

The post, shared by a page called Nigerian Stories, quickly gained traction across social media platforms on Monday, 30 March 2026, drawing thousands of reactions and sparking heated debates between users from both countries.

The timing has added fuel to an already tense situation. Relations between South Africans and Nigerians online have been strained in recent days following the controversial Igbo king coronation in KuGompo City. The incident sparked outrage among some locals, leading to a protest that turned violent, with property damaged and tensions spilling over onto social media.

More on the post

Against the backdrop of yesterday’s march and the violent protest that followed, the viral post appears to have struck a nerve. Nigerian Stories claimed that Nelson Mandela was hidden in Nigeria for six months in 1963 by former minister Mbazulike Amaechi, and that former president Thabo Mbeki lived in Nigeria between 1977 and 1984.

It also alleged that Nigerian politician Jaja Wachuku helped save Mandela from the death penalty during his trial in the 1960s.

The post ended with an emotional message,

“We remember in case you guys have forgotten.”

While some users welcomed the reminder of African unity during apartheid, others questioned the accuracy of the claims and called for proper historical context.

See post here:

While some users welcomed the reminder of African unity during apartheid, others questioned the accuracy of the claims and called for proper historical context.

Social media debates

@MiTechComm25 argued:

“The claim that Mandela was hidden in Nigeria for six months in 1963 is not supported by credible historical records. What actually happened? In 1962, Mandela secretly left South Africa during apartheid to seek support for the anti-apartheid struggle and receive military training. He visited several African countries, including Nigeria, during this trip. His stay in Nigeria was brief and not a long hidden residence.”

@kokowaters_ said:

“South Africans were sheltered by Nigeria for years, and now Nigerians are the ones being chased out of South Africa.”

@August2Yasm commented:

“We haven’t forgotten a thing. That should not give some Nigerians the right or entitlement to disrespect South Africa. The fight is not with Nigeria, but with those who are disrespectful, selling drugs, and scamming people. Don’t be petty.”

@svukeve questioned:

“Does this imply that Nigerians have the right to enter South Africa in large numbers and disregard national laws, participate in drug trafficking, human trafficking, and illegally occupy buildings? Furthermore, is it accurate to suggest that Mandela and Mbeki’s influence has extended to Nigeria?”

@Szolwethu1 added:

“All these people you have mentioned never committed any offences in Nigeria. They did not engage in illegal activities or sell drugs. They stayed in Nigeria legally until they left. We can’t say the same about illegal Nigerians here.”

Nigerian Embassy shows appreciation for SA

The Nigerian Embassy in South Africa has expressed its appreciation for the South African culture, as tensions between South Africans and Nigerians over the installation of a Nigerian King in the Eastern Cape have spilt over into violence. Members of the Nigerian Embassy engaged with protesters outside the Nigerian Embassy in Pretoria on 31 March 2026.

Nelson Mandela during his visit to Nigeria. Image: @NigeriaStories/X

Source: Twitter

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) says the recent coronation of a Nigerian King in East London is not meant to challenge local traditional leaders. Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko was recently installed as a King, a move some have criticised because local leaders were not consulted. The African Transformation Movement has called for an investigation.

Source: Briefly News