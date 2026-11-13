Benni McCarthy believes Kenya deserved their share of the spoils after a dramatic finish in Soweto

The former Bafana striker made a tactical adjustment that changed the complexion of the match

McCarthy also explained why South Africa's attacking approach initially caused his team problems

Benni McCarthy explains how Kenya's tactical switch helped the Harambee Stars hold Bafana Bafana to a dramatic 2-2 draw in their AFCON qualifier in Soweto. Image: bennimccarthy14

Source: Twitter

Bafana Bafana were denied victory by Benni McCarthy's Kenya side, but the Harambee Stars coach believes his team's tactical adjustments played a crucial role in securing a 2-2 draw in Soweto.

South Africa looked set to collect all three points after Relebohile Mofokeng restored their lead in the 77th minute. However, Ryan Ogam struck late to silence the Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday, 13 November 2026.

Speaking after the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, McCarthy explained how changing his team's formation helped Kenya overcome their early difficulties against Pitso Mosimane's charges.

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Benni McCarthy explains his tactical switch against Bafana Bafana

According to iDiski Times, McCarthy admitted that Kenya initially struggled to contain South Africa's attacking full-backs.

He explained that the visitors' original formation left them exposed, particularly with Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng causing problems in the attacking areas. McCarthy said:

"I've had to change the system, which I don't think they realised I'd changed the system. But we got into a bit of trouble with Modiba. The two full-backs on both sides were causing us problems."

He added that Kenya subsequently moved to a back-three, allowing their wing-backs to deal with Bafana's attacking full-backs.

McCarthy believes Bafana Bafana draw was deserved

The former Manchester United and Porto striker also described the encounter as an entertaining contest, although he would have preferred his players to exercise greater control.

"I thought we played a good game of football, a little too basketball-like for my liking," he said.

McCarthy added that both teams had opportunities and praised the goalkeepers for keeping their respective sides in the contest.

"In the end, I think it was a deserved draw for both teams. Whoever had won this game, I don't think people would've been angry."

Kenya prepare for second Bafana Bafana encounter

Kenya and South Africa will meet again on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, in Nairobi. Bafana will be looking to respond after surrendering their advantage at home, while McCarthy will hope his tactical adjustments deliver another positive result.

The 2-2 result leaves South Africa with seven points at the top of Group D, while Kenya move to two points.

Robert Marawa Sparks Debate After Bafana Bafana's Kenya Draw

Briefly News also reported that veteran sports broadcaster Robert Marawa asked supporters to share their thoughts after Bafana Bafana's 2-2 draw against Kenya.

His post sparked debate among fans, with several questioning the performances of some established national team players. The reactions raised fresh questions about possible changes ahead of the return fixture.

Source: Briefly News