Relebohile Mofokeng looked to have secured a crucial Bafana victory with a superb second-half finish in Soweto

Michael Olunga brought Kenya back into the contest from the penalty spot after South Africa took an early lead

Ryan Ogam struck in the dying minutes to deny Pitso Mosimane's men a valuable home victory in their Afcon campaign

Bafana Bafana were held 2-2 by Kenya in Soweto on Friday night. Image: BafanaBafana / X

Source: Twitter

Bafana Bafana were held to a 2-2 draw by Kenya in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto on Friday evening, 13 November 2026, dealing a blow to their Group D campaign. South Africa led twice but could not hold on, with substitute Ryan Ogam scoring a dramatic 90th-minute equaliser for Benni McCarthy's Harambee Stars.

Mofokeng magic not enough for Bafana

Pitso Mosimane's side made an encouraging start and took the lead in the ninth minute through a Kenya own goal. Defender Amos Wanjala attempted to play a backpass but beat his own goalkeeper, Eric Omondi, putting South Africa ahead.

Kenya responded before the interval when Thabang Matuludi was penalised for handball inside the box. Captain Michael Olunga stepped up and converted the resulting penalty in the 44th minute to make it 1-1.

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Bafana continued searching for another goal after the restart. Relebohile Mofokeng came close in the 58th minute, but his effort struck the post.

The young midfielder eventually found the breakthrough in the 77th minute. Substitute Lyle Foster supplied the ball, allowing Mofokeng to restore South Africa's advantage with a composed finish.

Group D standings tighten after Soweto stalemate

However, Kenya refused to surrender. Ogam punished a defensive mistake by Olwethu Makhanya before firing past Ronwen Williams in the 90th minute to make it 2-2.

The result leaves South Africa top of Group D with seven points from three matches, just one ahead of Guinea, who defeated Eritrea 2-1 on Thursday. Kenya have two points and remain without a qualifying victory.

Kenya are already guaranteed a place at the 2027 AFCON as co-hosts alongside Uganda and Tanzania. The remaining teams are competing for the group's other qualification spot.

McCarthy returns to haunt former employers

The result also gave McCarthy a memorable outing against his former national team. The former Bafana Bafana striker now leads Kenya and secured a valuable away point against Mosimane's charges.

South Africa will have an immediate opportunity to respond when the teams meet again in Nairobi on Tuesday, 17 November 2026.

Bafana will need to convert more of their opportunities and improve defensively if they are to maintain their advantage over Guinea in the race for the remaining AFCON qualification place.

Benni McCarthy backs Relebohile Mofokeng after Hugo Broos' criticism

Briefly News previously reported that Benni McCarthy had praised Relebohile Mofokeng for proving former Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos wrong following his impressive start in Belgian football.

The Kenya coach recalled how Broos had questioned whether the attacker's physical build would allow him to succeed in Europe.

Source: Briefly News