SANDF Was Already Investigating Umkhombe Marine Before Mapisa-Nqakula Met Contractor
- Retired SANDF General Sandile Sizani took the stand on 13 November 2026 in the corruption trial against former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
- Sizani revealed that General Solly Shoke ordered a discreet probe into military contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndlovu and her company, Umkhombe Marine, in 2016
- Sizani told the court he found irregularities involving a military tender and an unauthorised aircraft landing at Waterkloof Air Force Base
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PRETORIA — Retired SANDF General Sandile Sizani informed the Pretoria High Court that military officials were investigating contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndlovu and her firm, Umkhombe Marine, prior to her meeting with former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. His testimony occurred during the corruption and money laundering proceedings against the ex-minister.
According to SABC News, Sizani appeared in Pretoria on 13 November 2026 in the case where Mapisa-Nqakula is charged with 12 corruption counts and one money laundering count. Prosecutors claim she demanded illegal cash payments from Ntsondwa-Ndlovu from 2016 through 2019. Sizani stated that former SANDF Chief General Solly Shoke ordered him in 2016 to quietly examine Umkhombe Marine after an informant who distrusted others agreed to speak exclusively with Sizani.
Military investigated contractor prior to Mapisa-Nqakula encounter
Sizani testified that he discovered anomalies involving a defence contract and an unapproved landing at Waterkloof Air Force Base. According to his evidence, Umkhombe Marine asserted it had hired a plane to bring equipment back into South Africa from foreign territory, yet that specific aircraft was already parked at Waterkloof several days prior to any discussions regarding the contract.
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General Shoke later directed Sizani to transfer the case file to the military police. After three months passed with zero arrests despite the supporting records he provided, Sizani questioned Mapisa-Nqakula regarding the lack of progress. Further proceedings will see two additional witnesses testify next week.
View a video of Mapisa-Nqakula talking at her trial on X:
Witness allegedly gave Mapisa-Nqakula R300,000 loan
In a related article, Briefly News reported on Mapisa-Nqakula’s corruption trial, including a witness’s account of a R300,000 loan request and alleged cash demands linked to defence contracts.
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The witness told the court she sometimes carried up to R800,000 in concealed cash while travelling to deliver military cargo. Mapisa-Nqakula denies the charges, and the trial continues.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za