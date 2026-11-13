Retired SANDF General Sandile Sizani took the stand on 13 November 2026 in the corruption trial against former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

Sizani revealed that General Solly Shoke ordered a discreet probe into military contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndlovu and her company, Umkhombe Marine, in 2016

Sizani told the court he found irregularities involving a military tender and an unauthorised aircraft landing at Waterkloof Air Force Base

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's trial continues. Image: @ParliamentofRSA

Source: Twitter

PRETORIA — Retired SANDF General Sandile Sizani informed the Pretoria High Court that military officials were investigating contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndlovu and her firm, Umkhombe Marine, prior to her meeting with former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. His testimony occurred during the corruption and money laundering proceedings against the ex-minister.

According to SABC News, Sizani appeared in Pretoria on 13 November 2026 in the case where Mapisa-Nqakula is charged with 12 corruption counts and one money laundering count. Prosecutors claim she demanded illegal cash payments from Ntsondwa-Ndlovu from 2016 through 2019. Sizani stated that former SANDF Chief General Solly Shoke ordered him in 2016 to quietly examine Umkhombe Marine after an informant who distrusted others agreed to speak exclusively with Sizani.

Military investigated contractor prior to Mapisa-Nqakula encounter

Sizani testified that he discovered anomalies involving a defence contract and an unapproved landing at Waterkloof Air Force Base. According to his evidence, Umkhombe Marine asserted it had hired a plane to bring equipment back into South Africa from foreign territory, yet that specific aircraft was already parked at Waterkloof several days prior to any discussions regarding the contract.

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General Shoke later directed Sizani to transfer the case file to the military police. After three months passed with zero arrests despite the supporting records he provided, Sizani questioned Mapisa-Nqakula regarding the lack of progress. Further proceedings will see two additional witnesses testify next week.

View a video of Mapisa-Nqakula talking at her trial on X:

Witness allegedly gave Mapisa-Nqakula R300,000 loan

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Mapisa-Nqakula’s corruption trial, including a witness’s account of a R300,000 loan request and alleged cash demands linked to defence contracts.

The witness told the court she sometimes carried up to R800,000 in concealed cash while travelling to deliver military cargo. Mapisa-Nqakula denies the charges, and the trial continues.

Source: Briefly News