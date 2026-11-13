Deon Fourie Sends Message to Rassie Erasmus About His Springbok Future After Turning 40
- The 40-year-old Stormers veteran is not ruling out another appearance on rugby's biggest stage
- Deon Fourie has explained why he believes he could still have a role in the Springboks' plans
- His current Stormers contract could become an important factor in his international ambitions
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Deon Fourie has set his sights on potentially representing the Springboks at the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, despite turning 40 earlier this year. The experienced forward is recovering from a hamstring injury but has not abandoned hopes of extending his international career.
Fourie, affectionately known as Brannas, made an unexpected return to the national team after many believed his appearance in the 2023 World Cup final would be his last. His subsequent involvement in the Springboks' 3-1 series victory over the All Blacks has given him fresh motivation.
Deon Fourie considers another Springbok World Cup
Speaking on the Boks Unpacked X The Verdict podcast, Fourie admitted that returning to the international setup had not been something he anticipated.
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"They'd been building for the last three years while I wasn't involved, so I didn't see myself getting back into the mix," he said, according to SA Rugby Magazine.
However, the possibility of another World Cup appearance has changed his outlook.
"But now you're thinking again, maybe one more year. We'll see. Ja, why not? I'll say I'll try," Fourie added.
Stormers contract could influence Fourie's plans
The veteran also acknowledged that his club commitments could play a role in determining his next move.
"My contract [with the Stormers] ends in June, July next year. So if Dobbo [Stormers director of rugby John Dobson] watches this, I'll probably have to get a phone call," he joked.
Fourie celebrated his 40th birthday on 25 September 2026 and is currently working his way back from a hamstring injury sustained last month.
Springboks veteran explains what keeps him going
Fourie also reflected on the circumstances surrounding his recall, admitting that Siya Kolisi's injury helped create an opportunity. He remains focused on maintaining his fitness rather than trying to compete with younger players physically.
"I know I can't get stronger or quicker, so for me it's just about maintaining my physicality and being as fit as I can be," he explained.
South Africa begin their 2027 World Cup campaign against Italy at Adelaide Oval on 3 October 2027. Fourie's comments suggest that, for now, he is keeping the door open to being part of that title defence.
Deon Fourie's injury raised questions about his Springbok future
Briefly News previously reported that Deon Fourie suffered a hamstring injury during the Stormers' 52-40 victory over the Scarlets, ruling him out of their URC clash against Ulster.
The setback came at a crucial time for the 40-year-old, with questions emerging about his availability for the Springboks' November campaign. His latest comments have now added another dimension to the conversation about his international future.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports and news writer at Briefly News with over a decade of journalism and editorial experience across Southern African digital media. Prior to joining Briefly News, Dzikamai served as Senior News & Current Affairs Editor at iHarare for six years, overseeing breaking news desks and sports feature coverage. He brings extensive experience in sports profiling, live match reporting, and investigative current affairs analysis. Email him at dzikamai.matara@briefly.co.za