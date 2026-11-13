The 40-year-old Stormers veteran is not ruling out another appearance on rugby's biggest stage

Deon Fourie has explained why he believes he could still have a role in the Springboks' plans

His current Stormers contract could become an important factor in his international ambitions

Deon Fourie is eyeing another Springbok Rugby World Cup appearance in 2027 after his remarkable comeback, despite turning 40 and recovering from injury. Image: Hannah Peters

Source: Getty Images

Deon Fourie has set his sights on potentially representing the Springboks at the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, despite turning 40 earlier this year. The experienced forward is recovering from a hamstring injury but has not abandoned hopes of extending his international career.

Fourie, affectionately known as Brannas, made an unexpected return to the national team after many believed his appearance in the 2023 World Cup final would be his last. His subsequent involvement in the Springboks' 3-1 series victory over the All Blacks has given him fresh motivation.

Deon Fourie considers another Springbok World Cup

Speaking on the Boks Unpacked X The Verdict podcast, Fourie admitted that returning to the international setup had not been something he anticipated.

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"They'd been building for the last three years while I wasn't involved, so I didn't see myself getting back into the mix," he said, according to SA Rugby Magazine.

However, the possibility of another World Cup appearance has changed his outlook.

"But now you're thinking again, maybe one more year. We'll see. Ja, why not? I'll say I'll try," Fourie added.

Stormers contract could influence Fourie's plans

The veteran also acknowledged that his club commitments could play a role in determining his next move.

"My contract [with the Stormers] ends in June, July next year. So if Dobbo [Stormers director of rugby John Dobson] watches this, I'll probably have to get a phone call," he joked.

Fourie celebrated his 40th birthday on 25 September 2026 and is currently working his way back from a hamstring injury sustained last month.

Springboks veteran explains what keeps him going

Fourie also reflected on the circumstances surrounding his recall, admitting that Siya Kolisi's injury helped create an opportunity. He remains focused on maintaining his fitness rather than trying to compete with younger players physically.

"I know I can't get stronger or quicker, so for me it's just about maintaining my physicality and being as fit as I can be," he explained.

South Africa begin their 2027 World Cup campaign against Italy at Adelaide Oval on 3 October 2027. Fourie's comments suggest that, for now, he is keeping the door open to being part of that title defence.

Deon Fourie is not ready to close the door on his Springbok career just yet. Image: Paul Harding

Source: Getty Images

Deon Fourie's injury raised questions about his Springbok future

Briefly News previously reported that Deon Fourie suffered a hamstring injury during the Stormers' 52-40 victory over the Scarlets, ruling him out of their URC clash against Ulster.

The setback came at a crucial time for the 40-year-old, with questions emerging about his availability for the Springboks' November campaign. His latest comments have now added another dimension to the conversation about his international future.

Source: Briefly News