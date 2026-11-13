Veteran sports presenter Robert Marawa asked supporters for their thoughts after Bafana's 2-2 draw with Kenya

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams faced criticism, with some fans questioning his place in the team

Teboho Mokoena and Aubrey Modiba were also mentioned as supporters called for changes

Sports broadcaster Robert Marawa has reacted to Bafana Bafana's disappointing 2-2 draw against Kenya, with supporters questioning several established players after Friday night's encounter.

Robert Marawa Reacts as Bafana Bafana Fans Question 3 Key Players After Kenya Draw

Source: Instagram

South Africa hosted Benni McCarthy's Harambee Stars at Orlando Stadium on November 13, 2026, in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Bafana had hoped to maintain their winning start to the qualifying campaign after victories against Guinea and Eritrea in September. However, they dropped two points against a Kenyan side that had yet to win a match in the group.

The hosts took an early lead through an own goal by Amos Wanjala before Michael Olunga equalised for Kenya shortly before half-time. Relebohile Mofokeng restored Bafana's advantage in the 77th minute, but Ryan Ogam struck in the 90th minute to secure a 2-2 draw for the visitors.

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Following the final whistle, Marawa took to X (formerly Twitter) to invite football supporters to share their opinions.

"South Africa 2-2 Kenya FT

"Thoughts please.....!!~P.M.🕊"

His post attracted reactions from fans, with some questioning the performances of Bafana's experienced players and calling for changes to the team.

Fans call for changes to Bafana's starting XI

Ronwen Williams was among the players who attracted criticism, with some supporters questioning whether the experienced goalkeeper should remain in the starting line-up.

Bukhosi Mino (@Bukhosi_mino) did not mince his words, writing:

"We need to move on from Ronwen Williams"

Another supporter, Zenzo (@Ndaba_2025), questioned Mosimane's team selection and motivation, suggesting that Thalente Mbatha should get an opportunity ahead of Teboho Mokoena.

"Pitso doesn’t motivate these boys enough. Tebza mustn’t start the game; Talent Mbatha is there. You can’t bench Mbokazi."

PW Ngcobo (@Nyuswapw) also weighed in on Williams' performance, posting:

"Ronwen Williams is way far better than Chaine but in terms of conceding💔🙆‍♂️🔥😹😹😹"

The criticism extended to other established Bafana players, including Mokoena and Aubrey Modiba.

Baron Mojalefa Moabi (@KingdomMoabi) acknowledged their contributions to the national team but suggested it might be time to give other players an opportunity.

"Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena and Aubrey Modiba have done a lot for the national team, and we appreciate them; however, it might be time to give other players a chance.

No bad blood.

No emotions, just based on statistics in the last 2 seasons; they shouldn't be anywhere near the"

Bafana will have little time to dwell on the result, with the two teams scheduled to meet again in Nairobi on Tuesday, November 17. The return fixture presents Mosimane's men with an opportunity to respond after surrendering their lead in front of their home supporters.

Source: Briefly News