The Madlanga Commission heard that a Johannesburg mansion where a large cocaine haul was found is registered to someone with the surname Matlala

A JMPD officer testified that an arrested suspect led police to the Lakewood Estate property, where 17 bricks of suspected cocaine were found in a storage room

Investigators have not confirmed whether the registered owner is related to attempted murder accused Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala or knew about the alleged drug activities

Madlanga Commission heard testimony that may link Cat Matlala to a mansion where cocaine was found. Images: Nthabiseng Nhlapo and Mzanis News Updates

Source: Facebook

JOHANNESBURG — The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has heard that a Johannesburg mansion linked to a major cocaine seizure is registered in the name of someone with the surname Matlala, though investigators have not yet determined who that person is or what role, if any, they played.

According to SABC News, evidence leader Advocate Seegels Ncube made the disclosure on Friday, 13 November 2026, adding that the registered owner's full identity is being withheld while investigators establish whether the person had any awareness of the alleged drug activities at the property in Lakewood Estate. Ncube also told the commission that it remains unclear whether the owner is related to attempted murder accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.

How police found cocaine at the Lakewood Estate Mansion

Johannesburg Metro Police Department Constable Michael Potsane, a member of the Tactical Response Unit, took the stand to describe the operation that led officers to the property.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Potsane testified that in July 2025, officers detained Abdul Hussein near the Palm Continental Hotel in Mayfair. A search of Hussein's vehicle reportedly yielded five bricks of suspected cocaine and a pistol. Hussein subsequently agreed to assist investigators and guided them to the Lakewood Estate mansion, telling officers it was the location from which he had collected the drugs.

On arrival at the property, police encountered another individual, identified as Ronaldo Dias Tavez Resende, reportedly a Brazilian national. Officers then conducted a search of the unfinished building and uncovered 17 bricks of suspected cocaine inside a storage room. The drugs were packed in medium-sized boxes lined with white foam, with some boxes containing two bricks each.

See X post here:

Possible links to Cat Matlala examined

During the same session, Ncube drew a comparison between the cocaine recovered at the mansion and footage of alleged "Prestige" cocaine that had been screened during Cat Matlala's earlier testimony before the commission.

The commission has not, however, established any confirmed connection between the mansion's registered owner and Matlala, nor has it determined whether the owner had knowledge of the property's alleged use in drug-related activities.

The inquiry is continuing its investigation into alleged criminal networks and possible links between organised crime and law enforcement.

Matlala testified about Sibiya's alleged threats towards his family

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry heard about alleged threats made by Shadrack Sibiya towards Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala. The allegations surfaced during Matlala's appearance before the Commission on 9 November 2026. During his testimony, which focused on the contents of his collapsed plea deal, Matlala noted that Sibiya threatened to harm his family if he revealed the true nature of their relationship before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee.

Source: Briefly News