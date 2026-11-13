7 Killed in Horrific Eastern Cape N2 Crash, 5-Year-Old Boy Among Victims
- Seven people died in a head-on collision on the N2 between Kei Cuttings and Ndabakazi in the Eastern Cape
- A five-year-old boy was among those killed when a seven-seater vehicle and a light motor vehicle collided
- Drunk driving and misty weather conditions are believed to have contributed to the deadly crash
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EASTERN CAPE — Seven people, including a child estimated to be five years old, lost their lives in a devastating head-on collision on the N2 highway, between the Kei Cuttings and Ndabakazi sections of the route.
The crash involved a seven-seater vehicle, which had eight occupants aboard at the time, and a light motor vehicle. Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed that two women and five men died at the scene, with the young boy counted among the fatalities.
Injuries and secondary collision
The driver of the light motor vehicle was left with serious injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment. One passenger from the seven-seater also sustained injuries and received the same medical attention.
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Binqose further noted that the initial impact triggered a secondary collision involving two additional vehicles. Those occupants were fortunate to escape with minor injuries.
Drunk driving and low visibility caused by misty weather conditions are being cited as likely contributing factors. "Drunk driving and poor visibility due to a misty weather are believed to be a contributing factor to the crash," Binqose said.
Road closures and motorist advisory
Emergency personnel and rescue teams remained on scene following the collision, resulting in a partial closure of the N2. Motorists travelling through the area have been urged to exercise caution, comply with directions from law enforcement officers, and use alternative routes where available.
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3 Briefly News on horror crashes
- A KwaZulu-Natal family has been shattered after five of its members were killed in a head-on collision in Umzumbe on the south coast.
- At least seven people are dead following a devastating crash involving two minibus taxis and a truck on the N4 toll road in Mpumalanga, between Ngodwana and Mbombela, in the early hours of Thursday morning.
- Five people were killed by a drunk driver on the N2 near Umtentweni, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday. Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni, the provincial MEC for Transport, has warned motorists that there is zero-tolerance for drunk drivers.
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Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a current affairs reporter at Briefly News (joined in 2025). She has over five years newsroom experience. Butale worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms. Email: mbalenhle.butale@briefly.co.za