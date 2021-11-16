A drunk driver in a Volkswagen Polo was involved in a head-on collision involving four vehicles in KZN on Sunday

The accident killed five people and caused eight people to sustain injuries, however the driver's identity remains unknown

The KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC has said that drunk driving will be met with zero tolerance and harsh punishment

DURBAN - Five people were killed by a drunk driver on the N2 near Umtentweni, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday. Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni, the provincial MEC for Transport, has warned motorists that there is zero-tolerance for drunk drivers, especially ahead of the upcoming festive season.

“We cannot afford to lose lives due to recklessness and that simply means our law enforcement will be beefed up to hit hard on those who are lawbreakers. Those who continue to break the rules of the road will be dealt with harshly,” Nkonyeni said.

According to The Witness, the driver was intoxicated and as a result, lost control of his VW Golf while he was trying to overtake. This caused a head-on collision with an oncoming car.

Warnings to drunk drivers

The incident involved four vehicles and five people were killed. Eight people were injured. Nkonyeni has mobilised efforts to give harsh punishments to drunk drivers.

Traffic law enforcement officers are stationed at various spots around KwaZulu-Natal to identify illegal driving practices are ensure that road laws are being adhered to, IOL reports.

Nkonyeni further went on to say that the Transport Department is upset by the incident, as it was easy to prevent. She also used the opportunity to remind South Africans that disobeying road rules has severe consequences, including death.

Reactions to drunk driving accident

Prince Priga Shai said:

"Speedy recovery to the injured and RIP to those who lost their lives... Death be not proud."

Celeste Vd Merwe Art shared:

"Please drive carefully. Don't drink and drive."

Ivor Shead said:

"It's very sad."

