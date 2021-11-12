South Korea has done a public test of its Urban Air Mobility Vehicles (aka air taxis) which it is hoping becomes fully operational by 2025

The innovative creation is expected to cut travel times down by two-thirds, this translates to a one-hour car journey being brought down to about 20 minutes by air

South Africans have responded to South Korea's creation with hilarious reactions revolving around the taxi industry in Mzansi

On Thursday, South Korea showcased a system that controls Urban Air Mobility Vehicles (UAM). The country is hoping that these vehicles will serve as transportation (specifically taxis) between downtown Seoul and major airports.

This may become a reality as early as 2025 and will cut travelling time by two-thirds. South Korea announced a roadmap last year for the UAM travel to become commercially used. The Ministry of Transport in the country believes that travel time for distances between 30-50km from around an hour by car to just 20 mins by air.

Germany's Volocopter two-seater was flown by a pilot at the Gimpo Airport in Seoul in an attempt to demonstrate its coordination and control as well as to test the vehicle. The news of the air taxis was shared online and South Africans have had some hilarious responses.

Mzansi has shared some funny replies to South Korea's testing of air taxis. Image: Chung Sung-Jun

Source: Getty Images

According to Reuters, by next year, full-sized prototypes are expected to begin test flights. The aim is to develop five-seat versions that are fully operational. A report by eNCA revealed that the tests conducted recently were the first crewed public tests of a fully electric, landing air taxi with vertical take-off.

Briefly News took to social media to see what South Africans have to say about the ai taxi.

Sibusiso Sizwe Nkosi said:

"I can see this coming to South Africa... And the taxi driver dropping people mid-air because imali ishoda ngo R1."

Letjeka La Ramalepe shared:

"Imagine holding the rope in the mid-air so that the door doesn't fall."

Mahlangu Kawule wrote:

"Taxi owners are lazy to fix their taxis imagine this taxi expiriencing brake down in air?"

Elmar Leon Nel added:

"And in North Korea nothing is happening."

