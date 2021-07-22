Exclusive: Meet Rachuene Kgalema, the Talented 19-Year-Old Inventor From Limpopo

Briefly News recently spoke with Rachuene Kgalema, the incredibly talented inventor from Limpopo

The University student opened up about his love for science as well as shared the ingenious thinking behind his COVID-19 destroying machine

Hoping to continue his work as an inventor, the young man is reaching out to all generous benefactors in the hopes of funding his latest project

Rachuene Kgalema is the 19-year-old changing the game in the field of science. The self-proclaimed 'science specialist' has just invented a machine to disinfect cash.

Briefly News recently sat down with the talented brainiac. Kgalema opened up about his upbringing in Limpopo as well as shared all the hopes and dreams he still has for his work in science.

Hi Rachuene. Please tell us a little bit more about yourself?

"My name is Rachuene Kgalema from Maijane, Ga-Mphahlele. I am 19 years old and currently enrolled at University of Limpopo doing my second level."

You are incredibly young and yet seem so settled in your role as an inventor. What inspired your love for science and innovation?

"I Love Science because most of the time it is easy to visualize it. Also, we apply it most of the time.

"One day I asked myself this Question; “If Thomas Edison managed to Invent an incandescent light bulb, then what is stopping myself to invent something like that too? Then my answer was nothing is stopping you to invent, because Thomas Edison was also a normal human being just like myself, So from that day I started believing that even myself from Rural areas I can also invent a prestigious creation that will benefit the entire world positively."

You've recently created a machine that amazingly disinfects cash. What inspired your specific invention?

"I have noticed that usage of cash money increases the spread of Coronavirus because when an infected person holds the money, she/he contaminates it with the virus that can survive approximately 2 to 3 days without a host. The rate of Cash circulation is substantially fast and unpredictable so that is how people get infected from the virus."

What's your biggest dream for yourself/your inventions?

"My Biggest dream it to be nominated [Laureate] and awarded a Nobel Prize in Physics for the most outstanding contributions for mankind in the field of Physics at Stockholm Hall in Sweden."

What have been some major challenges on the road towards your education?

"Lack of resources like a laboratory, funding to further our projects and even support from Municipality/Government."

Any advice for young people with a love for science like yourself?

"Use what you have to create something prestigious/unique because sometimes it is not about being fancy but being innovative with high thinking capacity. Tamakgoshi Sebata!"

The young man went on to share that he is currently working on a prototype using recycled home materials. Hoping to get the invention approved by the SABS, Kgalema shared that he is currently on a mission to raise R21 000 to fund the project.

For anyone looking to help the innovative young man please find his contact details below:

Call/WhatsApp: 0765031469

Email: rachuenekgalema1234@gmail.com

