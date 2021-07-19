A young man named Derrick Yiiyi Annoh who graduated from the University of Ghana is on the quest to build the biggest snack brand in the world

The brand named Sparkxxfnb already has varieties including Sprinkles Coconut Flakes, Raznuts, Tainers Plantain Chips, Ye Cassava chips and Ye Sweet Potato chips

Ghana's Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, recently met the ambitious CEO to give an account of his observation

Derrick Yiiyi Annoh, an ambitious young graduate from the University of Ghana is on the mission to build the most popular brand of snack in the entire world.

Alluding to this in a post on his verified Twitter handle, Ghana's Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, added a photo of himself and the gentleman along with the product.

The snack called Sparkxxfnb comprises Sprinkles Coconut Flakes, Raznuts, Tainers Plantain Chips, Ye Cassava chips and Ye Sweet Potato chips.

Derrick Yiiyi Annoh and Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Credit: @konkrumah

So far, the official Twitter page only has almost a thousand likes but the ambitious CEO is determined to push his product all around the globe.

With the help of trusted friends, and a focus on the dream, Derrick Yiiyi Annoh has started small and is gradually making his way up the ladder of success.

"He believes GH has the capacity to produce some of the finest vegetable snacks the world has ever seen and is on a quest to prove just that," the information minister said.

See the post below:

What social media users are saying

Below were some pleasant thoughts from Ghanaians about the ambitious venture.

@PyBarima said:

I love the packaging. That alone can cause an invitation to treat. Keep it up bro

@eben_offen indicated:

It's all about branding and packaging

