A talented Nigerian boy, Hope Emmanuel, has built an excavator prototype using wood and aluminium

The 17-year-old Akwa Ibom indigene stated that he acquired materials used in making the machine for N200k

Emmanuel who had gone viral in 2019 for building a similar machine said that the excavator prototype took him 2 years to create

Hope Emmanuel has become an internet sensation for building an excavator prototype using aluminium and wood.

The yellow-painted machine built by the talented lad is remote-controlled.

The boy said it took him 2 years to build Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by BBC News Pidgin

The Akwa Ibom indigene who had built a similar machine in 2019 told BBC News Pidgin that it took him 2 years to arrive at.

Hope creates whatever he imagines

While revealing that getting the body parts needed in building the machine cost him N200, the 17-year-old said that he didn't learn or wasn't taught how to create things.

According to Hope, he creates whatever his imagination pictures.

In the short video, the young boy demonstrated the use of the excavator prototype by using it to carry and offload sand.

Nigerians hail the boy's talents

Bright Selorm said:

"Too much talented, i wished you were born in a technology country which you can go to a good school to bring out your mechanical engineering skills and dreams."

Alex Olashe Bello wrote:

"Instead of the government to invest in brains like this, they rather loot the money and send their dull children to study in abroad. I pray one developed country sees the potentials in you, and come to take you away."

Power Maeba commented:

"This is very encouraging. I hope our federal government will not allow this boy to be taken away by another foreign country, the way it happened to the Nigerian that’s already making drones for Finland."

Nelson Augstine Opara remarked:

"Nigeria is blessed just that no good leader so bad many talent wasting wait let white people see this video they will give him scholarship to take him with them improve him wait and see."

Jeff David thought:

"Creativity at it's peak. This guy has solved the problem of having to use excavator and tipper in a site by creating a truck that can serve both purposes. Kudos to this you man from Akwa ibom state."

Source: Briefly.co.za