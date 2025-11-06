Brodie Lee's cause of death was a rare, non-COVID lung disease

2020 saw global health crises, yet Brodie Lee’s cause of death was not COVID-related. It was revealed to be a rare lung disease, a loss that deeply affected those who knew him, with former stablemate Braun Strowman reflecting on their bond, saying:

He was one of the most unselfish men I’ve ever met and an amazing husband and father.

American professional wrestler Brodie Lee. Photo: @mandahuber on Instagram, @MPCAWS on X (modified by author)

Key takeaways

From 2012 to 2019, Jonathan Huber competed in WWE as Luke Harper , notably in The Wyatt Family, winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

, notably in The Wyatt Family, winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. In March 2020, he debuted in AEW as Mr Brodie Lee , became the leader of The Dark Order , and captured the TNT Championship.

, became the , and captured the TNT Championship. He passed away on December 26, 2020, and is survived by his wife, Amanda Huber, and sons, Brodie Jr. and Nolan.

Profile summary

Real name Jonathan Huber Ring name(s) Brodie Lee, Luke Harper Date of birth 16 December 1979 Date of death 26 December 2020 Age at death 41 years old Place of birth Rochester, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Height 6'5" (196 cm) Weight 125 kg (275 lbs) Marital status Married Wife Amanda Huber Children Brodie Lee Jr. and Nolan School McQuaid Jesuit High School Profession Professional Wrestler Social media Instagram

What caused the death of Brodie Lee?

According to Bleacher Report, the AEW star passed away from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare condition that causes severe lung scarring.

Brodie Lee’s wife, Amanda Huber, shared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast that his breathing problems began in October 2020, despite multiple negative COVID-19 tests.

His condition worsened, leading to ECMO support while doctors explored transplant options. By December 24, 2020, they confirmed he would not recover, with Cageside Seats quoting Amanda saying:

His [lungs] were completely white and scarred over. So that’s why they put him on the ECMO, as a chance to have his body rest and not use his lungs. And let his lungs just try and heal. That was the hope, but obviously that didn’t happen.

Facts about Brodie Lee. Photo: @ITRWrestling_ on X (modified by author)

Brodie Lee died on December 26, 2020

The late ring veteran passed away on December 26, 2020, at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, where he had been receiving treatment. Brodie Lee's age was 41 at the time, passing just ten days after his birthday.

His wife, Amanda Huber, announced that he was surrounded by loved ones, including close friends Big E and Cody Rhodes. In her tribute posted on Instagram, she wrote:

My best friend died today...My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper), but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now.

Brodie Lee was a New York native

The AEW standout, whose real name is Jonathan Huber, was born in Rochester, New York, on December 16, 1979. He attended McQuaid Jesuit High School, where he played lacrosse and also participated in local independent hockey leagues.

While he rarely discussed his family background publicly, he expressed a strong attachment to his hometown in a 2018 interview with Rochester First, stating:

Rochester is a very special place for me, I love it here...To me, Rochester just has a different feel, and you could go to Buffalo or Syracuse and it doesn’t feel the same as it does here.

Luke Harper at SiriusXM Studios on March 1, 2018. Photo: Roy Rochlin

His career spanned seven years in WWE

During his time in WWE, which followed years on the independent circuit, Jonathan Huber spent seven years with the company after being reintroduced as Luke Harper in 2012.

He debuted in NXT before moving to the main roster in 2013 as part of Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan’s Wyatt Family, winning the Intercontinental Championship in 2014.

Jonathan also became a two-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion before his WWE run ended in December 2019. Following his passing on December 26, 2020, WWE issued a tribute statement:

WWE is saddened to learn that Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, passed away today...Huber found success in every stop of his sports-entertainment career, as his soft-spoken yet imposing presence helped him create countless awe-inspiring moments in the ring.

Brodie Lee and his wife. Photo: @mandahuber on Instagram (modified by author0

He was honoured by AEW after his passing

On March 18, 2020, Huber debuted as AEW’s Brodie Lee, led the Dark Order, and held the TNT Championship for 46 days. His October 2020 match against Cody Rhodes was his final appearance.

After his passing, AEW held a Celebration of Life on December 30, 2020, retiring his boots and presenting his son, Brodie Lee Jr., with the TNT Champion for Life belt.

The promotion also signed Brodie Lee Jr. to a symbolic contract, with Yahoo Sports quoting then–vice president Cody Rhodes as saying:

He was a beautiful man. He leaves behind a beautiful legacy, and I want to introduce you to that legacy, Negative One, Brodie Lee Jr.

Brodie Lee’s legacy continues to impact his children

The former WWE superstar welcomed sons Brodie and Nolan with his wife, Amanda Huber, who was also a professional wrestler performing under the name Synndy Synn.

His son, Brodie Lee Jr., is training to be a professional wrestler and hopes to continue his father’s legacy, as he told Men’s Health in 2022:

I want to be just like him.

Brodie Lee's children, Brodie Lee Jr. and Nolan. Photo: @mandahuber on Instagram (modified by author)

Frequently asked questions

What did Luke Harper pass away from? The former WWE wrestler died from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare condition causing severe lung scarring.

The former WWE wrestler died from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare condition causing severe lung scarring. What happened to Brodie Lee? He passed away on December 26, 2020, due to a rare, non-COVID-related lung disease.

He passed away on December 26, 2020, due to a rare, non-COVID-related lung disease. Who was Brodie Lee's last match? The AEW star’s final match occurred on October 7, 2020, losing the TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes.

Conclusion

While there were initial speculations on Brodie Lee's cause of death, it was clarified as a rare, non-COVID-related lung condition. His passing is still felt across WWE and AEW, where his influence remains significant.

