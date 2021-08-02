A young Nigerian boy simply identified as Chigozie has been hailed on social media after building an Automated Teller Machine (ATM)

Chigozie's video was shared on Facebook and he could be seen test running the machine to the amazement of a man interviewing him

Many people on social media said the Nigerian government should train the boy before the developed nations get him

A young Nigerian boy simply identified as Chigozie has wowed many with his creativity after building an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) that dispenses cash.

In a video that was shared on Facebook by Ayo Ojeniyi, the boy could be seen test running the ATM as a man interviewed him.

The young boy has wowed social media users with his ATM. Photo credit: Ayo Ojeniyi

The man asked him of his name and what he has built, to which the boy responded. The man then asked him to test run the machine and the boy did to the amazement of the former.

An ATM card was inserted in the machine and the boy punched some keys on it. He then connected a battery and the machine dispensed naira notes.

The man couldn't believe his eyes when the machine dispensed the cash.

Many are impressed

Toyen David said:

"Fantastic. An asset that should be trained by government before America snatches him away."

Akindele Kabiru Kbsurgeon wrote:

"May God Almighty Allah send helper to you bro. Baba we can help this boy through your page and it we go viral."

Afeez Babalola Abayomi commented:

"We have many talented people in Nigeria, but when there is no conducive environment and good gvt policy, the talent will die."

Sanjo Balogun said:

"Wow! Catch them young and develop them into great inventors. We have them on the streets."

