A young South African girl showed people how eager she is to finish school. The young lady posted an update about one of her latest exams in mathematics.

A matriculant discussed her Maths Paper 1 exam and went viral.

The video the young lady posted received thousands of likes. Hundreds of people commented on the young lady's video discussing exam season.

In a TikTok video, @kristin_de_ponte, a girl, shared her thoughts on her Maths Literacy paper one exam. She raved that everything felt amazing when she was writing. The young lady had such a great day writing the exam that she also raved about her accounting exam, sharing that all her figures were balanced during the exam. The lady was delighted that her first maths paper was over.

Grade 12 students discussed their exams on a TikTok post.

South Africa applauds matriculant

Many people congratulated the young lady @kristin_de_ponte on getting closer to finishing the school year. Matriculants commented on the post, sharing their thoughts on the exams. Watch the video of the Curro students' Math Paper 1 review:

19920704 was happy for the matriculant:

"At least we have one positive feedback ❤️all the best nana❤."

h3y_l0v3alannah wrote:

"Guys, I checked my paper six times cause I finished at 10:30 and thought I did something wrong😭but anyways I slept so nicely after that paper👅"

usersd commented:

"The way I ran to your account cause I knew you would've also loved it, let's hope the next one is also this easy😭"

ChiefKazi ❤️ wished the matriculant well:

"You've got a good vibe❤️🔥🔥🥰Good luck in your exams."

usersd said:

"The way I ran to your account because I knew you would've also loved it, let's hope the next one is also this easy😭"

tamika had a different experience:

"Please tell me why I didn’t find it so lovely, I'm stressing now."

𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐑🤍 added"

"It wasn’t bad, hey, but they need to leave the whole Mr Beast theme😭"

Missy shared:

"I matriculated in 2012, but tell me why I watched this whole video!"

amberkvdm🔥♥️🔥 added:

"No, because literally my income tax was R4065,75 instead of 4065,74, and I was spending so much time on it and could not get it, I re-entered that thing like 10 times and no change."

