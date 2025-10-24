A Grade 12 learner shared her emotional and candid review of the English Paper 3 exam, revealing that the essay section brought out deep personal reflections

She chose to write about the topic "Language of My Scar" and used the opportunity to express her emotions and experiences, showcasing her emotional growth and struggles

The learner's honesty and self-awareness in her review have been widely praised, sparking a discussion among South Africans about the exam and its impact on students

A Grade 12 learner has captured Mzansi’s attention with her candid and emotional review of the English Paper 3 exam.

A Matric learner gave her review of the final English Paper 3 for Grade 12 in a TikTok video. Image: @imaans_favs

Source: TikTok

In a video shared online under the handle @imaans_favs, the pupil described the paper as "good" but admitted that it brought out a lot of deep personal reflection while writing.

@imaans_favs revealed that for the essay section, she chose the topic titled "Language of My Scar." The learner explained that she used the opportunity to express her emotions and experiences by stating:

"Yeah, I just wrote about what you guys think. I trauma-dumped that whole essay,” she said. “I spoke about how people expect me to be happy, but everyone is rude to me, and I went through a lot. Obviously, that changes a person."

She went on to share how her essay reflected her emotional growth and struggles, saying that while she may appear sad, she’s actually content but in a "different world." The Grade 12 pupil added that she also completed the magazine article section, choosing the topic "A Key to Survival as a Teenager in the Modern World."

Her take on the topic was refreshing, as it wowed many people on the internet. The TikTok user @imaans_favs stated that she wrote that survival means being "the opposite of what society expects," encouraging teens not to fit in, to embrace individuality, and to avoid letting social media define their worth. She also completed a letter to the principal, which she said went smoothly.

Mzansi praised the learner’s honesty and self-awareness, with many commenting on her heartfelt review and personal takes that she shared with the world, which touched South Africans.

A Grade 12 pupil in South Africa posed in a TikTok video. Image: @imaans_favs

Source: TikTok

Mzansi weighs in on Grade 12 English paper

People in South Africa took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Nicole said:

"I did 1.7 - the one where the coin is being tossed in the air, my title was “the cost of social media” I talked about the pros and cons of social media because there are two sides to a coin. I don't know if that makes sense."

Kwanelemihlali added:

"Am I wrong if I said parents were saying bad comments about the school?"

Mandisa Mkhize expressed:

"I think I went off topic a bit for 1.8😭."

Jenisha wrote:

"I expected better essay topics😭."

Watch the video below:

Other schooling stories making waves

Briefly News reported that a Grade 1 learner's hilarious reactions during class had everyone remembering their school journey. The way his face told the story of every student's emotions left Mzansi in stitches.

reported that a Grade 1 learner's hilarious reactions during class had everyone remembering their school journey. The way his face told the story of every student's emotions left Mzansi in stitches. A 26-year-old's decision to return to high school, who proved it's never too late for education. The inspiring way she tackled her studies had social media users cheering her on.

Another determined woman quit her job to focus on improving her results. The number of distinctions she achieved after making this bold move left everyone inspired.

Source: Briefly News