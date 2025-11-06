Melissa Nayimuli, the Miss Universe South Africa representative, has already hit the international stage in Thailand

Miss Universe South Africa's national director, Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala, explained why Melissa was chosen instead of the current Miss South Africa

South Africans had faith in Melissa and believed that she would bring the crown home, while commenting on her beauty

Melissa Nayimuli proudly represents South Africa at the Miss Universe pageant. Images: @melissanayimuli

A viral video gave South Africans a first look at Melissa Nayimuli as South Africa's representative for Miss Universe 2025. The 18-second clip already has many South Africans feeling confident that the beauty queen will bring the international crown home.

On 5 November, 2025, @allthingsmisssa shared a video of Melissa introducing herself and confidently walking the stage in a stunning, sparkling silver dress. The video was posted the same day the Miss Universe Organisation started its rehearsals, official press conference, and sashing ceremony.

The Miss Universe crowning ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Impact Challenger Hall in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on 21 November, 2025.

How was Melissa Nayimuli selected as Miss Universe SA?

On 25 October, 2025, Qhawekazi 'Qhawe' Mazaleni was crowned Miss South Africa 2025. However, according to Drum, time constraints and licencing issues were obstacles for the Miss Universe South Africa Organisation to prepare Qhawe for the international pageant.

Thus, the organisation, under the leadership of the national director and Miss South Africa 2010, Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala, chose Melissa out of 10 women with experience in the pageant industry. The film producer had previously participated in Miss South Africa 2020 and 2023. Bokang told Drum that the entrants' day was packed with interviews, ramp selections, and talent.

The former titleholder described Melissa as mature and as someone who performed exceptionally well during the selection process.

"She fully understands the landscape of the country, the social issues young people are facing, and the idea of why pageantry is important."

Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala shared why Melissa Nayimuli fit the bill. Image: @bokang_m

Internet supports Melissa Nayimuli

Several members of the online community headed to the comment section to express their support. Some were unaware that the Butterworth beauty, and not Qhawe, would fly the South African flag at Miss Universe, while others wondered whether she was the right fit.

@nthabi.seshoka told people on the internet:

"I love her. She is Miss Universe. Let's support her, please; she is our own."

@forevertamzy shared with the public:

"If this were a public speaking contest, she would definitely take the crown."

@lorenzolangley738 was in awe of Melissa's beauty, writing:

"Wow, she looks gorgeous."

@damatria.n exclaimed to online audience members:

"She’s bold, confident and smart!"

After seeing naysayers online, @rue1293 remarked:

"Why are people being negative? You don't know what could happen tomorrow. The worst part is that most women are shaming and doubting Melissa, but you don't know what God can do. She will win this."

@luutiemmemuhulu noted in the comments:

"People have been doubting her. They will chew up their words."

