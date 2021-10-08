A video of two young Nigerian girls helping their mechanic dad fix a heavy truck has sent social media into heated frenzy

The girls identified as Chinazo and Amarachi Azubuike seemed to have some knowledge about auto engineering and put it to use in assisting their dad

While the girls' act was hailed by many people, there were those who raised concerns for their health as they weren't putting on safety apparatus

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Two young Nigerian girls have become internet sensations after a video of them assisting their dad who is a mechanic went viral.

The girls looked busy with their hands covered in black oil that had got the better of their dresses.

They want to become auto engineers Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Nigeria Dream

Source: UGC

It wasn't clear how they acquired auto engineering skills but the girls assistance sure came in handy for their dad identified as Timothy Azubuike.

They want to be auto engineers

In the video shared on Facebook by Nigeria Dream, the girls Chinazo and Amarachi Azubuike said they love what they did and expressed a desire to go abroad to study in that field.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The girls said they aspire to be auto engineers in the future, a career aspiration that has the blessings of their father.

The person who recorded the video urged well-meaning individuals to come to the aid of the girls towards helping them actualize their dreams as they are assets to the nation.

Social media reacts

Prince Ouedraogo Abdul-Rahaman commented:

"Their colleagues are out there wearing skinny jeans and throwing their bu*ttocks here and there looking for men to feed on.

"God bless these ladies for not selling their bodies for money."

Aresto Nach said:

"Some will come out and start hunting a man who will buy them bone straight and iPhones, empty brains,look at what this girls are doing,hard working 2lady,why others will be looking for sugar daddy."

Mabvuto Robert Nyirenda reacted:

"But showing a bad example to the world simply by not wearing the right clothing. Such jobs demands one to wear protective clothing from head to toes. In as much as we appreciate them for that bold step they took let them portray a good picture when they're in a workshop."

J-JMaster Original remarked:

"Imagine those girls with the right tools and clean clothes under a sport car working,man going be going crazy over them. So if u can help plz help them and don't down talk what they know n love to do."

Meet Constable Thulile Gwala, the first female mechanic to work at Eshowe SAPS Garage

In similar news from Briefly News about female mechanics, Constable Thulile Gwala recently received the recognition she deserved after becoming the very first woman to start working at Eshowe Garage in the KwaZulu-Natal area.

In a heartwarming and inspirational post, SAPS praised the young woman for staying true to her dream despite the many stereotypes that barricade her way to success.

Source: Briefly.co.za