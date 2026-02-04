“I Hear There’s Another Stokvel” TikTok User Guides Mzansi on the Five Different Types of Stokvels
- A Mzansi man has taken to TikTok to discuss the different types of stokvels he advises people to consider in 2026
- The man listed the five stokvels and the purposes they are for, adding the times of the year each is most suitable for
- Mzansi took to the comments section hailing the man's viewpoints and sharing their own stokvel anecdotes
In a video posted on TikTok on 3 February 2026, a Mzansi man captured the attention of many on the platform when he shed light on the various types of stokvels available.
The man addressed people looking to bolster their financial strategies in 2026.
Stokvels, a vital component of South African culture, are savings schemes that offer community-based financial support, and the man's guide aims to elucidate the options available.
Taking to his TikTok account, he listed the five types of these popular savings schemes.
Watch the video below:
The different types of stokvels
Starting his video on a friendly note, referring to viewers as his "chomi". The first one he mentioned was "saving stokvel". He explained that this type involves stokvel members depositing money into one bank account to share it at the end of their specified time.
Secondly, he mentioned the "grocery stokvel". This type, he said, was when the money saved is used to buy groceries in bulk to split among members in times such as December.
The third type is the "rotational stokvel". He explained that this type involves members paying money to one person, rotating the contribution per month to each member.
He mentioned the "funeral stokvel" as the fourth one on his list. As the name suggests, this type of stokvel aims to assist members with the costs of a funeral in the event of such. He mentioned that this stokvel is valued for taking the financial load off grieving families.
The fifth stokvel is much like the first one, except that with this one, the money gets invested, as its name "investment stokvel" suggests.
The man added one more type of stokvel, which probably resonates more with Mzansi's percentage-beverage enthusiasts. The man said:
"I'm aware that there is also an "alcohol stokvel."
Explaining this type, he said that this involves saving money to buy alcohol during the festive season, which subsequently gets distributed among members.
Mzansi weighs in on the video
The video's topic was a hit with many TikTok users, who enthusiastically chimed in with their stories.
One user, @LeratoRapudi535, shared:
"I have grocery one with my siblings. I also have the rotational one, the money of which my husband and I use for our vacations."
Another user, @sdubedube, wrote:
"I'm taking my rotational stokvel and investing it. I will use the returns to buy equipment to start my business."
@Dimples shared their fears:
"I have fear that someone might pass on without me getting my share, or worse, babaleke nemali zethu🥹. So, I do it on my own. I have managed to save R70k."
