A dedicated man shared his impressive financial success on January 4th after managing to save R50,000 throughout 2025 and vowed to double that amount this year.

The video was shared on his TikTok handle @katlego_kala account and gathered massive views and likes from a community eager to improve their finances.

The video starts with the Cape Town creator, who is in his home, explaining that saving a large sum through a stokvel allowed him to enter 2026 without any school fee debt. Relieved, he shared that he can now focus on his modules because the financial burden has been removed. The man moved on to set a bold target to save R100K over the next twelve months and revealed that he already tucked away an initial R2,100 to start the journey. The content creator urged his followers to avoid procrastinating and warned that waiting until the middle of the year often leads to missed opportunities. To maintain his own focus, TikTok handle @katlego_kala even joked about cutting back on ice cream and only enjoying the treat during his monthly progress updates.

Financial discipline leads to major life milestones

He noted that savers had already seen great results from following these consistent habits in the past, adding that many individuals had managed to purchase new vehicles, renovate their family homes, or clear their debts by staying committed to their monthly targets. TikTok handle @katlego_kala added that whether people choose to use traditional stokvels or modern investment accounts, the main goal remains the same.

SA loves the savings challenge

The clip garnered 532K views, 46K likes, and nearly 1.8K comments in just 23 hours after it was shared. Many viewers expressed great admiration for the man, and some felt motivated to start their own accounts immediately. A large number of viewers began sharing their own progress with others, revealing they had saved between R4K and R200K. One helpful observer suggested that people should consider using platforms like Easy Equities to grow their money further.

User @🇱🇸🇿🇦M.DO said:

"As a domestic worker, my target is R90k in 2026. In 2025, I managed to save R60k🙏."

User @Kedibone Personal Shopper commented:

"As a street vendor, I managed to save R150 000. I bought my first car 🥺."

User @Empty Cassette shared:

"I need to double that, my sis is turning 40 next year. I want to send her R40k on her birthday. That lady took me to school. I have a nice job because of her.

User @Hope Mocker asked:

"I wanna save R50 000 in 2026. My chommy, how do you do it? Please advise."

User @sewaa0829 advised:

"Save and invest. Don’t just save. Invest in easy equities too, from as little as R500."

User @MissK said:

"That time failed to save R50k per annum. Yoh! I must camp here indeed and learn."

