A Johannesburg woman shared a video showing the multimillion rand total amount her stokvel saved

The TikToker walked into a bank and showed the bank statement reflecting the impressive savings amount

South Africans were impressed and asked how they could join, with some questioning if it's safe to share such amounts on social media

A Johannesburg TikToker who goes by the handle @siimply_.keke posted a video on 7 January 2026 showing an impressive achievement that she and her stokvel managed to accomplish in 2025. The video had a text overlay that read:

"POV: We shared our stokvel money! Total savings R4,5 million."

In the clip, she was walking in a mall towards a local Nedbank branch. She didn't show herself or anybody else, just her movement forward towards the bank. The video continued as she walked towards the bank, and eventually, she showed the amount of money that was saved with the stokvel.

The total amount on the bank statement reflected just over R4.5 million. The post went viral as a lot of people were quite impressed by the woman's stokvel that was able to raise this amount of money. Many asked questions, with some asking how they could join and others asking for information on how they could also achieve this.

What is a stokvel?

Stokvels are a popular way for people in South Africa to save money together. They are savings clubs where friends, family members or community members contribute a set amount of money on a regular basis to work towards a shared goal. This might be saving for a home, paying school fees, investing or having money available for emergencies.

According to Nedbank, saving as a group can help people grow their money faster and build better financial habits. Legally, a stokvel is a community-based savings group that deposits money into an account, often earning interest over time. Trust is key, and many groups are supported by the National Stokvel Association of South Africa, which helps stokvels set clear rules and manage funds properly.

SA loves woman's stokvel savings

Mzansi got curious after seeing the amount saved and had questions for TikToker @siimply_.keke:

@🧚🏾‍♂️ questioned:

"Congratulations, but is it not unsafe to post this on socials? 💔"

@Chawekazi_Entle asked:

"Teach us."

@Tebogo senne wanted to know:

"How many are you? How long have you saved for?"

@Speedroller6677 asked:

"So how does it work? How do I join?"

@zutetgbgvhc questioned:

"How does one join?"

@Dineo Sabeka pleaded:

"Help us join bandla."

