Regina Peter, a determined female entrepreneur, launched Pantry Pal, a South African tech platform that revolutionised grocery shopping by connecting busy customers with trusted personal shoppers

The app focuses on convenience and quality, allowing users in areas like Sandton and Johannesburg to order groceries from multiple stores through human-led personal shoppers who ensure fresh produce and accurate selections

Since its founding in 2025, Pantry Pal has gained attention for prioritising personalised service over fully automated systems, with Regina sharing her startup journey on TikTok to inspire other women in tech

Regina Peter posed with her tech start-up branded items.

A trending video on TikTok showed the success of Pantry Pal, a retail-focused tech start-up by a young woman named Regina Peter.

Pantry Pal stands out in South Africa’s growing digital grocery space by emphasising human touch in an industry often dominated by algorithms.

Peter, the CEO and founder, created the platform to solve real-life frustrations such as long queues, heavy bags, and disappointing substitutions that many online shoppers face.

Users place orders via the app, select preferred stores, and trusted personal shoppers step in to curate the items with care, hand-picking fresh fruits, vegetables, and pantry staples before delivering straight to the doorstep.

The service currently operates primarily in Johannesburg, with a strong presence in Sandton and surrounding suburbs, catering to professionals, families, and anyone seeking a more personalised grocery experience.

She took to her TikTok account to detail her business journey.

Mzansi shows love to the young entrepreneur

TikTok user, @LoveUnconditioned, showed hands-on support, commenting:

"I've just downloaded the App."

Another user, @Miss_Presh, said:

"I love this."

Another user, @MaNgidi, congratulated the innovative youngster, clapping:

"Well done, sisi."

@MrKay added:

"I love it. Keep on keeping on."

@aviwesingama approved:

"This is really good. It has great potential to be big."

@Lloyd wrote:

"This is awsome. All the best."

@Hefe_Rico said:

"I love it. The logo, too."

Another voice on the platform, @costacked, chimed in:

"This is so cool. Congratulations."

The platform combines convenience with quality assurance

The core innovation lies in its human-led model that blends technology with real-world reliability.

Unlike purely automated delivery services, Pantry Pal assigns dedicated shoppers who communicate with customers, accommodate special requests, and verify product quality before delivery.

This approach reduces common complaints about bruised produce or incorrect items while maintaining the speed and ease of app-based ordering.

Regina positions the service as a “personal assistant for groceries,” appealing to time-poor urban dwellers who value both efficiency and trust.

The platform allows shopping from multiple retailers in one order, saving users from visiting several stores themselves.

With the App now released, Pantry Pal is up and running.

