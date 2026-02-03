“Makes the Customer Feel Reassured”: Innovator Shows Exchange With Self-Made AI Call Centre Agent
- A creative director named Tawanda Taruvinga shared that he had designed an AI call centre agent
- He told people that he designed it to handle complaints, take appointments, and perform other tasks humans can do
- While some people loved the idea, other social media users weren't too keen to talk to an AI call centre agent
Tawanda Taruvinga, a creative director and content creator, shared that he had created an AI call centre agent, showing his exchange with the bot. South Africans were quick to express their thoughts about the creation.
The young man took to his TikTok account on 2 February 2026 after replying to a TikTok user who commented on an AI-created advert featuring the late rapper AKA and the fashion brand GALXBOY.
In the clip, Tawanda acted as a disgruntled customer who complained about the service he experienced at a barbershop in Durban. The AI call centre agent apologised for the experience and answered his complaints perfectly. It even suggested reporting the incident to upper management.
Tawanda told people online:
"I made to handle complaints, and it can take appointments. If you want to make updates to your account, it knows what to say, it can send SMSs, OTPs, all of that."
Watch the TikTok video posted on Tawanda's account below:
South Africans discuss AI call centre agent
Tawanda's video drew in social media users who honestly shared their take about the design.
@roy.g..biv shared in the comments:
"The AI agent did its job well. We’ll be making more for every scenario possible."
@ijoanne2 said to the creative:
"And people will lose their jobs. Anyways, thumbs up to you."
@ezrangulube695 added under the post:
"So call centre agents are cooked."
@sqedakoma0 remarked under the post:
"I’m impressed. Well done."
@aphelelelamani was honest and stated:
"This would frustrate me as a customer. When I have a complaint, I want to speak to a person."
Tawanda replied to the TikTok user:
"I know, right! But the AI can be trained to deal with complaints in a way that makes the customer feel reassured."
