DJ Euphonik sparked discussion by comparing AI-generated music to the quest for authentic food, noting its growing presence in the industry

The veteran DJ talked about a South African artist achieving over 700k monthly Spotify listeners with fully AI-created songs

Mzansi users speculated on the artist's identity and debated AI's exciting yet disruptive potential for music

DJ Euphonik hyped the use of AI to create music. Image: euphonik

Source: Instagram

Mzansi DJ Euphonik has got everyone talking about the future of music with a thought-provoking X post.

He drew a clever comparison between seeking organic food and the rise of AI in tunes, pointing out how consumers now hunt for "real" elements like wild salmon amid farmed options.

In the same way, he said, music is evolving with AI taking centre stage.

The DJ, who recently encouraged DJ Prince Kaybee to rethink his stance on AI in music, revealed there's a South African artist racking up over 700,000 monthly listeners on Spotify using songs made entirely by AI.

Depending on distribution, the DJ said this could net the creator between $1,750 and $3,500 monthly.

Euphonik, who said that he hardly accepts bookings in Mzansi, suggested staying anonymous or scaling up by building multiple AI artists for even bigger earnings.

See the DJ's post below:

Fans react to the post

The post ignited conversations around AI in music, with many appreciating the new kid in the block, that is, AI, while others felt threatened by it.

One user, @BeautifulBucs35, said:

"Why? Music is music. They've been making beats using computer apps instead of real instruments for years now. Real instrument players never said anything."

Another user on X, @NykoMr, saw an opportunity, sharing:

"Thanks to AI. I'll be releasing 3 EPs this year. One for gospel, one for deep house and one for Afro tech. I need money."

@Voshka14 asked:

"Does one get to have the full ownership of those AI produced songs?"

@Snt_papillon noted a trend:

"The way South Africans can be so lazy with lyrics, using lyrics that are on a public domain, AI was definitely made for South African music."

@Kiki____ left the comment:

"What’s your take on DJs taking production into their own hands and going the AI route? Especially in gate-kept industries where many producers aren’t exactly open to collaboration. At the end of the day, it’s still your creative idea. The melody, the concept, the direction are all one's creativity. The only thing you’re borrowing is the technical execution, which places you in a co-producer role, while AI handles the engineering side. So, is it actually wrong?"

Rising YouTuber, @KingZyle, commented:

"Artificial Intelligence is just that: artificial. There’s nothing on this planet like a real soul. Artists shouldn’t even be worried at all. AI artists won’t take over anything. The more fake songs will be out there the more people will crave for real, authentic music.

DJ Euphonik sparked a conversation about the advent of AI in making music. Image: euphonik

Source: Instagram

DJ Euphonik applies for an order to sequestrate Ntsiki Mazwai

When he is not making music or offering advice on AI in music, DJ Euphonik is actively fighting his legal battles.

In a previous report by Briefly News, DJ Euphonik made headlines when he applied for the sequestration of popular singer and poet Ntsiki Mazwai.

