Musician and businesswoman Nadia Nakai posted a video where she spoke to the public about the use of artificial intelligence in the creative field

She explained her reasons why she liked and disliked the generating system, adding that she uses it herself

Artificial intelligence has become quite popular in the creative industry and has been used to make money, such as creating musical artists, and purely for entertainment, like cloning a popular figure

Nadia Nakai spoke about the use of artificial intelligence in her business. Images: @nadianakai

Rapper Nadia Nakai recently shared her thoughts about the use of artificial intelligence in the creative industry and how she personally uses the simulator for growth. She also weighed in on the benefits and fears for small business owners like herself.

In a video posted on Instagram on 26 January 2026, the Naaa Meaan hitmaker shared that she had seen several posts of people discussing how scary it can be for creators.

She told the public:

"Personally, I use a lot of AI in my business, but the one thing I don't really like doing is generating AI from scratch."

She also confessed that she uses AI to enhance images from photoshoots shot by actual individuals and felt it assisted budding entrepreneurs who can't afford "campaign-level images" to push their products or services.

To make things clear, the curvy beauty, who got candid about getting surgery, shared with people on the internet:

"I'm an advocate for AI apps that help push our products and make them look professional, but I'm not an advocate for it replacing the creativity of individuals.

"I don't want to kill the industry."

Take a look at Nadia's thoughtful conversation in the Instagram video posted on the artist's account below:

In recent years, AI has rapidly grown in popularity, becoming a powerful tool used in many sectors, including the creative industry. From generating artwork and music, such as the introduction of Xania Monet, an AI artist who signed multi-million-rand deals and charted on Billboard, to generating videos, such as the popular clip of a fake Cyril Ramaphosa dancing to Tyla's Chanel, AI has made creative processes faster and more accessible.

However, as Nadia briefly discussed, its rise also raises concerns about originality and job security, among other aspects, within the creative sector. While AI is unlikely to fully replace humans in their respective fields, one has to confess that it is reshaping how creativity is produced by the artists and consumed by the general public.

DeepSeek, founded in July 2023 by Liang Wenfeng, is a Chinese AI research company. Image: Matheus Bertelli / Pexels

