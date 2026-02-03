An eMalahleni influencer and content creator shared a video showing her journey with her husband from living in a shack to owning a beautiful home

The clip revealed how people said she would never get anywhere with the man she married, but 21 years later, they've built a successful life

South Africans were touched by the story, with many asking for the full story of how they overcame such difficult beginnings

Sharleen Aylward-Khumalo and her husband are taking selfies. Images: @Sharleen Aylward-Khumalo

Sharleen Khumalo from eMalahleni left South Africans emotional after sharing how far she and her husband have come despite negative comments about their interracial marriage. She posted a video on 28 January 2026 with the caption:

"All I can say is.... Bekezela kuzolunga 2005-2026."

The video started by showing a shack where the couple once lived. Sharleen revealed that someone had told her she would never get anywhere with the man she married. Given South Africa's history, not a lot of people are open to interracial relationships, so she received a lot of negativity and negative comments saying she wouldn't be able to build a life with this man.

The clip then showed moments from their journey together from 2005 to 2026. It showed how their life has progressed over 21 years, showing the couple in their new home in a lovely, beautiful neighbourhood. It's a huge house with a swimming pool, a far cry from the tin shack they started in. The video also showed them getting married, along with snippets of them together with their children and family.

Sharleen and her husband have grown quite a bit and come a very long way. She proved that whatever people said about her wasn't true by sharing a text overlay stating,

"Now we have won the war."

The video served as a powerful reminder that love and hard work can overcome any obstacle, no matter what people say.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi inspired by couple's journey

Netizens shared their love and support while many asked questions on Facebook user Sharleen Khumalo's video:

@hlannyisaceciliamathabathe asked:

"Can we have story time 🥺🥺🥺Did you really stay in the tin house?"

@ayandayayabeluza explained:

"I don't remember the story clearly, but she said she fell pregnant for this guy, then her parents told her to get rid of the baby..."

@wamemsere requested:

"Can Malume J tell us your story of how you guys made it. Would be an inspiration to me."

@babienobantumpeta shared:

"With the right woman by your side, a man's dreams are possible. No matter the colour 😊"

@gugushongwengwenya celebrated:

"More promos to you, MaKhumalo 🙌 In the name of Jesus🎉❤️"

@thulaniaafrikakhuzwayo encouraged:

"Hard work pays my love... Keep pushing, keep hustling, life is not easy."

A tin shack in Johannesburg. Images: @Sharleen Aylward-Khumalo

