Man Throws Major Shade at ANC Over Old Politicians, Leaves SA in Stitches

A local man threw shade at the ANC for having older leaders in power after seeing the DA's leadership in Umgeni Municipality

It's not a secret that a large number ANC politicians who are in power are way over the age of 60, which is a bit of an issue to other citizens

Mzansi social media users took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the matter and the new DA leaders

Mzansi social media users are at it again on Twitter and this time they are criticising the "oldies" in government. Quite a number of politicians in Mzansi are well over the age of 60, which is frustrating to others.

A man with the handle @HonourableHloni took to social media to share who the Umgeni Municipality leadership is. He captioned the post:

"30-year-old Mayor & his 26-year-old Deputy (Umgeni Local Municipality). In the ANC they'd have to provide proof of arthritis for consideration."

Knowing that arthritis is a health issue that many people develop once they are in their twilight years, the statement was a real jab at the current ANC-led government and ministers.

Mzansi social media users reacted to the post online and shared their comments. Check out the comments below:

@Mechanistic said:

"At least DA is trying to address youth unemployment issues..."

@amymelag commented:

"Guys lalelani they didn't take umama they have been campaigning ngaye. DA saw right through her vele she is just power-hungry and jumping ships."

@Mphela_Mamphele said:

"Sound policies and their better implementation is the ingredient for social development than ageism."

@Phike13 commented:

"Why do these municipalities need deputy mayors?"

@logic_mufc said:

"One woman is travelling the world with feet that don't fit in the shoes but still refusing to go on pension."

